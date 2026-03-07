Arne Slot Liverpool future: Owners 'only have one name' on shortlist to replace Dutchman

By Darren Plant | 07 Mar 2026 09:44

Xabi Alonso is allegedly the 'only name' that Liverpool would consider to replace current manager Arne Slot.

On the back of Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, question marks over the future of the Dutchman naturally intensified.

While the Merseyside giants bounced back with a 3-1 triumph over the same opponents in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday, results such as beating the bottom club in the top flight will not necessarily boost Slot's chances of remaining at Anfield.

Requiring a top-five finish in the Premier League table as a bare minimum, Slot needs a strong run of form from his Liverpool side over the final two-and-a-half months of the campaign.

However, as per TEAMtalk, owners FSG are not identifying a wide array of possible replacements for the 47-year-old.

© Sports Mole / IPS, Pressinphoto

Alonso the only possible Slot successor?

The report suggests that Alonso is, as it stands, the only person who they would considering bringing into the club as Slot's successor.

Despite his failed short stint at Real Madrid, the Spaniard's reputation remains high after his history-making period at Bayer Leverkusen.

Furthermore, his status as a Liverpool legend - helped by a Champions League triumph as a player - would make him a welcome arrival should a change in the dugout be made during the summer.

Alonso's availability is said to be placing 'additional focus' on Slot's future and performance as manager between now and the end of 2025-26.

That is despite an alleged insistence from Liverpool officials that a managerial change has not been contemplated.

© Iconsport / PA Images

A crucial period for Slot

After reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals, the focus now turns to the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie with Galatasaray in Turkey.

Although Liverpool lost to Galatasaray during the League Phase, avoiding European football's biggest clubs has opened up a window of opportunity for Slot to go deeper in the competition.

Liverpool also face what will be perceived to be winnable Premier League fixtures at home to Tottenham Hotspur and away to Brighton & Hove Albion before the March international break.

When third-placed Manchester United host Aston Villa in fourth next week, Liverpool have the chance to take advantage.

Should Slot fail to come through that period with two wins and a Champions League quarter-final spot, he will face somewhat of an uncomfortable period until club action resumes in April.