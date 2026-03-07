Man United transfer news: Mason Mount 'makes decision' over future ahead of summer

By Darren Plant | 07 Mar 2026 10:33

Mason Mount has reportedly decided that he will not push for an exit from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

After a £55m transfer from Chelsea in 2023, the midfielder is nearing the end of his third season at Old Trafford.

While the expectation was that the England international would benefit from a fresh start and challenge away from Stamford Bridge, that has not proven to be the case.

Mount has made just the 66 appearances across all competitions, contributing seven goals and two assists respectively.

As a result, there are question marks as to whether the 27-year-old has a long-term future at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mount to fight for Man United future

According to Football Insider, Mount has already taken the stance that he will not look to instigate a move away from Man United.

Mount is allegedly focusing on trying to stay fit and contribute to United's run-in as they bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Nevertheless, he is also of the opinion that he can still justify his price-tag in the long term.

While Mount has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028, United also possess the option of extending his terms by an extra 12 months.

Why Mount staying at Man United suits all parties

At this point of his time at Man United, there is no doubt that the Premier League giants have overpaid for Mount's services based on what he has produced.

However, that has also put the club in a position where they would make a substantial loss on Mount if they wanted to cash in on his signature.

With Man United highly likely to be participating in a European competition in 2026-27 through their position in the Premier League table, Mount will add important depth to the squad and have more opportunities to play.

As the report states, Mount's priority is to stay fit. He has missed 43 of a possible 105 Premier League fixtures with Man United due to injury.