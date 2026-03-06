Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'join race' for Fulham starlet wanted by two Premier League rivals

By Darren Plant | 06 Mar 2026 15:05

Manchester United have allegedly joined the race to sign Fulham starlet Sam Amissah.

The Red Devils are without a game this weekend after their early elimination from this year's FA Cup.

However, Michael Carrick has moved the club into a position where Champions League qualification through a top-five position in the Premier League table is in their own hands.

On the back of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at 10-man Newcastle United, doubts over Michael Carrick's long-term future have marginally increased.

Nevertheless, club chiefs will already be contemplating how to conduct business during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Who is Sam Amissah?

According to The Telegraph, Man United are ready to rival other Premier League clubs in the race for Amissah.

The 18-year-old is yet to be provided with a single senior appearance by Marco Silva, subsequently increasing the chances of him leaving Craven Cottage at the end of the season.

Amissah, who generally plays at centre-back, has made a combined total of 79 appearances for Fulham's Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

He has also racked up five caps for England's Under-19s, highlighting his pedigree at that particular level.

Although he has featured on the substitutes' bench for Fulham on seven occasions, failure to be handed a debut has seemingly alerted a wide array of clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be monitoring the situation, as are Juventus, Marseille and Ajax.

© Imago

Which club would suit Amissah?

At a time when Arsenal have eight established senior defenders, Amissah may not be tempted into making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Any move to Chelsea would involve a stint with the Under-21s or a loan elsewhere, but Man United have shown in the past - most recently with Ayden Heaven - that they are prepared to give chances to domestic youngsters signed from other clubs.

Amissah will realistically choose the option that can deliver the most first-team football in 2026-27. His only experience of senior football has come in the EFL Trophy and National League Cup.