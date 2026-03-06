Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'join race' for Fulham starlet wanted by two Premier League rivals

Manchester United have allegedly joined the race to sign Fulham starlet Sam Amissah.
The Red Devils are without a game this weekend after their early elimination from this year's FA Cup.
However, Michael Carrick has moved the club into a position where Champions League qualification through a top-five position in the Premier League table is in their own hands.
On the back of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at 10-man Newcastle United, doubts over Michael Carrick's long-term future have marginally increased.
Nevertheless, club chiefs will already be contemplating how to conduct business during the summer transfer window.
Who is Sam Amissah?
According to The Telegraph, Man United are ready to rival other Premier League clubs in the race for Amissah.
The 18-year-old is yet to be provided with a single senior appearance by Marco Silva, subsequently increasing the chances of him leaving Craven Cottage at the end of the season.
Amissah, who generally plays at centre-back, has made a combined total of 79 appearances for Fulham's Under-18 and Under-21 sides.
He has also racked up five caps for England's Under-19s, highlighting his pedigree at that particular level.
Although he has featured on the substitutes' bench for Fulham on seven occasions, failure to be handed a debut has seemingly alerted a wide array of clubs.
Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be monitoring the situation, as are Juventus, Marseille and Ajax.
Which club would suit Amissah?
At a time when Arsenal have eight established senior defenders, Amissah may not be tempted into making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.
Any move to Chelsea would involve a stint with the Under-21s or a loan elsewhere, but Man United have shown in the past - most recently with Ayden Heaven - that they are prepared to give chances to domestic youngsters signed from other clubs.
Amissah will realistically choose the option that can deliver the most first-team football in 2026-27. His only experience of senior football has come in the EFL Trophy and National League Cup.