Man United 'personally recommended' Newcastle midfielder as Red Devils search for Casemiro replacement

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has personally recommended Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes to the 20-time English champions, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Casemiro is leaving Man United on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to depart, so the Red Devils are set to be in the market for two new central midfielders during this summer's transfer window.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has been viewed as a leading target, but it is understood that the England international is leaning towards a switch to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are believed to be slightly ahead of Man United when it comes to Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Man United have recently been linked with Guimaraes, and it has been claimed that the midfielder has been personally recommended by Brazilian teammate Casemiro.

According to journalist Jacobs, "it is true" that Casemiro has identified the Newcastle midfielder as the ideal replacement for him this summer.

"It is true that Casemiro has raised Bruno Guimaraes to Manchester United," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"If Guimaraes left Newcastle, he would be perfectly fine to stay within the Premier League, he has always been open to it despite publicly being a very passionate and loyal player.

"There has always been an openness to engage with clubs over a potential move within England."

Jacobs has also claimed that Newcastle's Sandro Tonali is firmly on Man United's radar, with the Italy international expected to leave St James' Park this summer.

"There is more substance in the Tonali links, and Elliot Anderson is still the top target if Manchester United can get him," said the journalist.

How has Guimaraes performed for Newcastle?

Guimaraes has scored 31 goals and registered 31 assists in 189 appearances for Newcastle since making the move from Lyon in January 2022.

The midfielder has a record of nine goals and seven assists in 35 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, although he has recently been sidelined due to a hamstring issue.

At 28, Guimaraes is very much in his prime, but the fact that he has a contract until June 2028 means that Newcastle are in a strong bargaining position.

Some difficult decisions will need to be made at St James' Park this summer if the club fail to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League, and it would not be a surprise to see either Guimaraes or Tonali arrive at Old Trafford ahead of next season.