Preview: Genoa vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 06 Mar 2026 09:26 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 09:31

Fighting for a top-four finish in Serie A, Roma will continue their quest for Champions League qualification when they visit relegation-threatened Genoa on Sunday.

Having previously excelled at the other club, two familiar faces will occupy either dugout at Stadio Ferraris, with both needing maximum points.

Match preview

Roma let a two-goal lead slip in last week's clash with fellow top-four contenders Juventus, conceding twice in the closing stages and having to settle for a home draw.

Well-taken strikes from Wesley, Evan N'Dicka and new star Donyell Malen were only enough to take one point from a six-goal thriller, but that result kept the Giallorossi's noses in front.

After 27 rounds, Roma sit four points above sixth-placed Juve - with big-spending Como sandwiched between - setting up a fascinating fight to secure Champions League football for next season.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli are also vying for a seat at Europe's top table, with only the two Milan clubs looking safe, so Gian Piero Gasperini's team cannot afford many mistakes.

Roma are also into the last 16 of the Europa League, and they will play domestic rivals Bologna in next week's first leg, but first they must head to Liguria.

While they have claimed just three points from seven encounters with Italy's top five this season, only league leaders Inter Milan have gained more against teams sitting inside the bottom half.

Furthermore, the capital club have scored in their last 10 away games against Genoa, also losing just one of the last 21 league meetings.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Despite that dismal record, Genoa have picked up four points from their last two home matches against Roma: a shock 4-1 win in September 2023 and a 1-1 draw one year later, which proved to be Daniele De Rossi's final game as the Giallorossi's head coach.

Now tasked with keeping the Grifone in Serie A, De Rossi spent an illustrious playing career with Roma and had an unsuccessful stint as their manager last season.

The former Italy midfielder has actually won both of his managerial meetings with grand master Gasperini, who previously coached Genoa for 297 matches across two impressive spells.

'Gasp' recorded the most wins in the Ligurian club's top-flight history and even took them into Europe, but De Rossi's sole concern is preventing them from slipping down to Serie B.

Genoa have recently won just one of their last five outings, with last week's 2-0 defeat to Inter leaving them dangling three points above the drop zone.

Yet, they have won three of their last four home fixtures, scoring at least twice on each occasion, with a strong tally of 12 goals from five games at the Ferraris this year.

Genoa Serie A form:

W L L D W L

Roma Serie A form:

D L W D W D

Roma form (all competitions):

D L W D W D

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Roma remain short of attacking options, as Paulo Dybala is set for knee surgery, while Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Artem Dovbyk (thigh) are still sidelined.

In that context, Malen is unchallenged as the Giallorossi's main striker: despite only arriving midway through January, the Dutch forward has already joined Matias Soule as their leading league scorer on six goals and was recently named Serie A's 'Player of the Month'.

Gasperini's options are relatively limited, as Soule is still struggling with a groin problem and Spanish centre-back Mario Hermoso is also a doubt, while Wesley must serve a suspension.

Like Soule and Malen, Genoa's Lorenzo Colombo is on six Serie A strikes this season - each one coming since De Rossi took charge in November - and he should lead the hosts' attack.

Sebastian Otoa and Roma loanee Tommaso Baldanzi are ruled out by injury, while English wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy is a slight doubt.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Norton-Cuffy, Ellertsson, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Martin; Vitinha, Colombo

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Ghilardi; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Rensch; Pisilli, Pellegrini; Malen

We say: Genoa 2-2 Roma

Roma's defence has been rock-solid this season, but they shipped three goals last week and Genoa have started to score freely on home turf.

Roman legend De Rossi also boasts a rare 100% record against Gasperini, so the Grifone may frustrate his beloved club this weekend.

