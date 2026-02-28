Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Inter Milan vs. Genoa, Como vs. Lecce

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Feb 2026 00:10

Saturday’s Serie A predictions include champions-elect Inter Milan against Genoa, Champions League-chasing Como facing struggling Lecce and outgoing champions Napoli travelling to cellar-dwelling Hellas Verona.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Chasing down a precious top-four finish - just two years after their return to Serie A - Como will welcome lowly Lecce to Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday afternoon.

The Lariani did the double over fallen giants Juventus last week, giving their Champions League dreams a shot in the arm, while Lecce's loss sent them into the drop zone.

We say: Como 2-0 Lecce

They may have dropped a few points at the Sinigaglia of late, but Como remain tough to beat on home turf and are avid collectors of clean sheets.

By contrast, Lecce last won successive Serie A away games in 2023, while they barely pose any threat up front.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli will continue their fight for a top-four finish on Saturday, when they visit Hellas Verona at Stadio Bentegodi.

With their title defence in tatters, the Partenopei must now keep their noses in front of several Champions League chasers, while Verona seem doomed to the drop.

We say: Hellas Verona 1-3 Napoli

Verona may have claimed four points from the teams' last three meetings, but they are set to serve up more disappointment for their home faithful.

After fumbling a potential win last weekend, Napoli will be fired up to exploit their hosts' flaky defence.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Dumped out of Europe in midweek, Inter Milan must push that disappointment to one side on Saturday evening, when they host relegation-threatened Genoa in Serie A.

While Inter were humbled by Bodo/Glimt at San Siro, they remain clear favourites to claim the Scudetto after posting seven straight league wins.

We say: Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa

Dominant domestically, Inter will continue their sequence of supremacy against Genoa, despite suffering such a painful departure from Europe.

The Nerazzurri will have a point to prove in front of their fans, while another win would inch them closer to the title.

