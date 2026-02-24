Inter vs. Bodo/Glimt: Watch Manuel Akanji's shocking mistake as Champions League finalists suffer shock exit

By Ben Knapton | 24 Feb 2026 21:55 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 22:04

Inter Milan suffered a humiliating early exit from the Champions League on Tuesday night, thanks in no small part to a horror mistake from Manchester City loanee Manuel Akanji.

The 2022-23 and 2024-25 runners-up returned to San Siro with their tails tucked between their legs after last week's first leg, which ended 3-1 in favour of the Norwegian side.

In order to turn the tide and reach the last 16, Inter would have had to do something they had never previously managed in the Champions League - win a knockout game by three goals or more.

To make matters worse for the Nerazzurri, star striker Lautaro Martinez picked up a calf injury on Bodo's artificial turf, forcing Christian Chivu to cope without the Argentine for Tuesday's return fixture.

The duo of Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito failed to make the desired impact for Inter in the first half, while Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella's influence was fleeting too.

Bodo absorbed Inter pressure for the first 45 minutes at San Siro, and the Norwegian outfit were then in dreamland shortly after the second half began owing to Akanji's awful blunder.

Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt: Watch Manuel Akanji's fatal mistake in Champions League clash

A sloppy mistake at the back and Bodo/Glimt extend their aggregate lead at the San Siro ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/avPJZduFFw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2026

Under pressure from two yellow shirts, the Switzerland international tried to check back towards his own goal, but he was robbed of possession by Bodo/Glimt attacker Ole Blomberg.

The latter was thwarted by Yann Sommer while clean through on goal, but the rebound fell kindly to Jens Petter Hauge, who coolly volleyed in Bodo's first of the night and fourth in the tie.

Already staring down the barrel of elimination, the hosts' wafer-thin chances of a phenomenal comeback were then extinguished, as Petter Hauge went from scorer to provider for Hakon Evjen.

Hauge spotted the run of his teammate in behind the Inter defence and delivered a brilliant cross from the right-hand side, which Evjen controlled expertly before firing a wonderful volley into the bottom corner.

Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back for the Nerazzurri, but it was a fruitless endeavour for Inter, who had no answer to their visitors' superiority over 180 minutes and fell to a 5-2 aggregate loss.

Inter's embarrassing elimination marks their earliest Champions League exit since 2020-21 - when they were dumped out in the group stage - and they have only made it past the last 16 twice in the last eight seasons; their two runs to the final.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt had already made club history just by reaching the UCL league phase and could now earn a glamour last-16 tie as their reward.

Who could Bodo/Glimt face in Champions League last-16 after Inter victory?

Bodo/Glimt double their advantage and now lead Inter 5-1 on aggregate ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/cF5hvVCmeD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2026

Many a Manchester City fan may have anticipated a 2022-23 final repeat against Inter when the playoff draw was made, but the Citizens could instead be travelling to the Arctic Circle for their last-16 clash, with revenge on their minds.

Indeed, Bodo/Glimt will take on either Man City or Sporting Lisbon in the next stage of the competition, the draw for which will be made on Friday following Wednesday's second legs.

Kjetil Knutsen's side - who also stunned Pep Guardiola's side in the league phase - have now made history as the first Norwegian team to make the UCL last 16 since 1992.