Preview: Exeter City vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 01 Mar 2026 13:01

Exeter City and Burton Albion square off on Tuesday evening looking for the win that would move them clear of the relegation zone.

Despite these teams sitting in 15th and 17th position in the League One table, the home side are just five points above the bottom four.

Match preview

Given the short turnaround from Saturday, Dan Green is expected to remain in interim charge of Exeter for a fourth match.

However, the 5-1 defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers may leave the Exeter hierarchy in two minds over whether to keep faith in an internal appointment or look elsewhere.

Green had previously overseen draws with Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United respectively, opponents sitting above his team in the League One standings.

Nevertheless, conceding four goals from the 60th minute onwards versus third-placed Bolton will put his role under scrutiny.

While there is a five-point advantage over 21st position, Exeter have failed to win any of their last seven games.

Furthermore, even with two clean sheets in six games, 13 goals have still been conceded during that period.

As for Burton, a recent seven-point haul from three matches has helped move Gary Bowyer's team three points clear of the drop zone.

Momentum was lost on Saturday, though, as the Brewers suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wycombe.

On a positive note, Burton were only 1-0 down heading into the final 10 minutes against opponents pushing for the playoff places.

Concern will remain over their away record. Burton have collected just 15 points from 17 such matches, not prevailing in an away league fixture since a 2-1 victory at Bradford City on November 8.

Exeter City League One form:

L D D D D L

Burton Albion League One form:

L D W D W L

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

D L W D W L

Team News

Exeter defender Pierce Sweeney will be assessed after being withdrawn at half time against Bolton with a knock.

Charlie Cummins is on standby to replace the club captain, providing that Green stays with a back three.

While Tymur Tutierov is an option to return in the final third, Green may opt against mass changes.

Burton had only been 1-0 down to Wycombe prior to Bowyer making three substitutions, something that may lead to minimal alterations being made here.

JJ McKiernan and Fabio Tavares are obvious alternatives in midfield and attack if Bowyer wants to introduce fresh legs.

Charlie Webster is pushing for a return from a three-month layoff due to ankle surgery.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Cummins, Fitzwater, Woodhouse; Niskanen, Brierley, McMillan, Rydel; Aitchison; Magennis, Wareham

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins' Godwin-Malife, Vancooten, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Sibbick; Cannon; Beesley, Shade

We say: Exeter City 1-2 Burton Albion

While both teams suffered heavy defeats on Saturday, we cannot ignore that Burton are far more stable off the pitch and in the better form. With that in mind, we are backing the Brewers to battle their way to a hard-fought win.

