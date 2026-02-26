Preview: Exeter City vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 26 Feb 2026 15:42 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 15:46

Exeter City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome high-flying Bolton Wanderers to St James Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 14th in the League One table and are only seven points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are third and 10 points off automatic promotion.

Match preview

Exeter are managerless after Gary Caldwell left the club last week to return to Wigan Athletic, with Dan Green taking interim charge of the Grecians.

In his first two games at the helm, Exeter have drawn with Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United and are now without a win in their last six, although five of those matches have been draws.

Jayden Wareham scored an eight-minute hat-trick against Peterborough on Saturday and assistant coach Kevin Nicholson was left "torn" by his side's performance.

Nicholson branded the first half display "a little bit lacklustre", but said the 15-minute spell after half time where Wareham scored his hat-trick was "outstanding".

Exeter will be hoping for a more complete performance against Bolton this weekend, but it is worth noting that they have only beaten them once in their last seven meetings.

Bolton are unbeaten in their last nine league games, although they are without a win in their last three which included a disappointing 2-2 draw against struggling Blackpool on Saturday.

After taking the lead through Eoin Toal, Bolton conceded twice in five minutes as Hayden Coulson and George Honeyman put Blackpool ahead.

However, Mason Burstow scored a late equaliser for the second game in a row to earn a point for the Trotters and keep them ahead of Bradford City in the table on goal difference.

Manager Steven Schumacher felt his side "probably should have won" the game and admitted they need to find a way to "turn one point into three quickly" if they are to challenge for automatic promotion.

Bolton do have one of the best defensive records in the division, with only Lincoln City conceding less than them, although they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games.

Exeter City League One form:

DLDDDD

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

WWWDDD

Team News

Exeter could hand starts to Jack McMillan and Akeel Higgins after they replaced Ed Turns and Sonny Cox at half time against Peterborough.

Higgins could feature up front alongside the in-form Wareham, while McMillan would slot into the back four alongside Pierce Sweeney, Luca Woodhouse and Liam Oakes.

Bolton are missing the likes of Amrio Cozier-Duberry and Marcus Forss with long-term injuries, but welcomed back captain Toal last weekend after he recovered from a knock.

Burstow will be pushing for a start after scoring off the bench for the second game in a row, but Sam Dalby is expected to continue as the lone striker with support out wide from Rob Apter and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; McMillan, Sweeney, Woodhouse, Oakes; Niskanen, Brierley; Aitchison, Tutierov; Wareham, Higgins

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Forino, Johnston; Erhahon, Sheehan; Apter, Dempsey, Blackett-Taylor; Dalby

We say: Exeter City 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Both sides are on a run of draws and we are expecting another hard-fought contest on Saturday.

