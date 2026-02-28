Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Feb 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 14:00

Brighton & Hove Albion can secure a Premier League double over Nottingham Forest when they play host to the Tricky Trees at the Amex on Sunday afternoon.

Fabian Hurzeler's side recorded a vital 2-0 victory over Brentford last time out, while the visitors suffered late heartbreak in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Solly March (knee), Yasin Ayari (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Gomez, Welbeck, Mitoma

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Matz Sels (groin)

Doubtful: Stefan Ortega (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus