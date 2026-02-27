Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted XI as Morgan Gibbs-White looks to haunt Seagulls again

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Feb 2026 22:12

Vitor Pereira will lean heavily on the talismanic Morgan Gibbs-White and striker Igor Jesus to solve Nottingham Forest's recent scoring woes during Sunday's trip to the Amex Stadium.

With Chris Wood sidelined by a knee injury since November, Gibbs-White has shouldered much of the creative and finishing burden, aiming to add to his six-goal tally against a Brighton side he has historically troubled, scoring four in 10 meetings against the Seagulls.

Interestingly, Jesus has found domestic life more challenging than his exploits in the Europa League, netting just twice in the top flight compared to seven on the continent, though both of his league strikes have proved to be game-clinching efforts.

Pereira continues to navigate a defensive mini-crisis as John Victor, Nicolo Savona and Willy Boly all remain out with knee issues, while goalkeeper Matz Sels is only nearing a return from a groin problem.

Consequently, Stefan Ortega is expected to keep his place between the sticks, protected by a back four of Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Neco Williams.

The midfield anchor roles should be occupied by Ibrahim Sangare and Elliot Anderson, providing the platform for a dynamic attacking trio.

Omari Hutchinson and Callum Hudson-Odoi are primed to support Gibbs-White in the advanced roles, with the visitors hoping this combination can finally end their drought in front of goal.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up for this game