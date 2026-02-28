Man Utd vs. Man City: Why £75m transfer battle could be decided before World Cup

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Feb 2026 12:35

The race to sign Manchester United and Manchester City-linked midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest could be settled before the 2026 World Cup, according to a report.

Anderson has been heavily linked with a big-money exit from the City Ground since establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders over the last two seasons.

The 23-year-old joined Forest from Newcastle United for around £35m in July 2024 and has since played 77 times in all competitions, featuring regularly under four different managers in that time.

Anderson played an important role in Forest’s seventh-placed Premier League finish last season, featuring in 37 of their 38 matches as they secured qualification for the Europa League.

The deep-lying midfielder remains an important first-team figure for a Forest side battling to avoid relegation this term, and he ranks first in the Premier League for distance covered, possession won, duels won, touches and progressive passes.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Man Utd or Man City? Anderson wants future resolved before World Cup

Anderson is understood to have alerted Premier League rivals Man United and Man City, with The Mirror claiming that both clubs will go head-to-head in a battle to sign the midfielder after identifying him as one of their main transfer targets.

His impressive rise and consistent performances have been rewarded with six international caps from England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is expected to include the Forest star in his final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

It is claimed that Man United and Man City are set to enter a bidding war for Anderson – valued at around £75m – but with England’s World Cup campaign kicking off in June, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck by either club before then.

Anderson is understood to want his club future resolved before travelling to this summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, allowing him to focus fully on representing England without the distraction of transfer speculation.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anderson a leading midfield target for both Man Utd and Man City this summer

The midfielder is aware that Forest remain in danger of suffering relegation from the Premier League - sitting two points above the bottom three with 11 games left to play - and the Tricky Trees will seemingly have no choice but to cash in on their No.8 if they drop down to the Championship.

Anderson will be attracted by the possibility of representing a Champions League club next season; while Man City are all but certain to qualify via their Premier League finish, Man United remain hopeful of securing a top-four or top-five finish to return to Europe’s premier club competition.

The Red Devils are known to be prioritising the addition of at least one new midfielder this summer now that Casemiro has announced that he will be leaving upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

As for Man City, they are targeting a new No.6 and/or No.8 amid uncertainty over the long-term future of captain Bernardo Silva - out of contract in June - as well as injury-plagued Mateo Kovacic.

Earlier this week, Anderson responded to speculation over his future at Forest, insisting that he is focused on performances on the pitch rather than transfer talk.