Man City transfer news: At least eight clubs could battle for Bernardo Silva this summer amid ‘serious interest’

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Feb 2026 13:10 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 13:11

At least eight clubs could battle for the signature of Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva this summer, according to reports.

The 31-year-old was signed by the Citizens from Monaco for £43m in 2017 and will undoubtedly go down as a club legend at the Etihad Stadium, as he has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s team during a hugely successful era in the club’s history.

Bernardo has made a total of 443 appearances for Man City across all competitions, contributing with 74 goals and 78 assists while operating in several different midfield and attacking positions.

The versatile Portugal international has won 17 trophies with Man City, including six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups and one Champions League, and he was a key member of the Citizens squad that won a historic treble in the 2022-23 season.

Bernardo is still considered as one of Guardiola’s most trusted first-team stars, but the playmaker is facing an uncertain future at the Etihad as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

© Imago / Action Plus

Benfica, Juventus, Chicago Fire among clubs keen to sign Bernardo

Speculation over Bernardo’s future at Man City has been rife for some time since he revealed in January 2023 that he would be keen to begin a "new project".

The Lisbon-born midfielder has previously expressed that he would like to complete "a career and life goal" by returning to his boyhood club Benfica before he decides to retire.

Bernardo revealed in June that he had “options” to leave the club in the summer, before suggesting that the 2025-26 season could be his last at the Etihad after being named club captain.

Man City’s No.20 is free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs and he is not short of suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Benfica, Italian giants Juventus and MLS side Chicago Fire are among the club keen to sign Bernardo on a free transfer.

A separate report from Sport Witness, as per Italian reports, claims that Juventus have already been in touch with the Portuguese’s entourage, with a two-year contract proposal said to be on the table.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Galatasaray, Barca, Atletico, PSG could also join Bernardo race

The Serie A side were ‘expecting a decision in the next few weeks’, but they are yet to hear a response from Bernardo, who continues to weigh up his options with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Despite Juve’s interest, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to also ‘sense the situation as an opportunity’ to sign Bernardo, while teams in Saudi Arabia may also consider making ‘major offers’.

La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are another club that have been credited with an interest, while Turkish champions Galatasaray have a ‘serious interest’ in Bernardo.

Turkish news outlet Fotomac, via Sports Witness, claims that Bernardo’s former Man City teammate Ilkay Gundogan will ‘hold a meeting’ with the Portuguese star in an attempt to convince him to make the move to Istanbul, where another ex-City star, Leroy Sane, also plies his trade.

It remains uncertain as to which clubs is leading the race to sign Bernardo, but considering his connection with Benfica and previous comments about his former club, a move back home could be considered more likely at this stage, unless a challenge elsewhere becomes too good to turn down.