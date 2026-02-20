Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'battling' for Pep Guardiola's "irreplaceable" Man City star

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 09:23 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 09:25

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly battling for the signature of Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Bernardo made the move to Man City from Monaco in the summer of 2017, and he has been an incredible player for the Citizens, featuring on 442 occasions in all competitions, scoring 74 goals and registering 78 assists in the process.

The 31-year-old has once again been a vital player for Man City this term, scoring twice and registering five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Bernardo's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, though, and there is currently uncertainty when it comes to his future.

© Imago / Action Plus

Barca, Atletico 'in the mix' for Man City attacker Bernardo

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Atletico are both keen to bring him to Spain, with Bernardo currently stalling on a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The report claims that Juventus are also showing an interest, while Monaco are thought to be exploring the possibility of re-signing the playmaker on a free transfer.

Bernardo is also said to have significant interest from the Saudi Pro League, but it is understood that he wants to continue in Europe at this stage of his career.

Man City head coach Pep Guardiola is reportedly desperate for the club to extend Bernardo's stay, with the Spaniard recently calling the attacker "irreplaceable".

© Imago / Sportimage

Guardiola 'determined' to keep Bernando at Etihad Stadium

“He’s irreplaceable. When Bernardo is not there we have to play another system,” said Guardiola after the 3-0 success over Fulham earlier this month.

“He presses to the keeper and then helps Rodri build up and then sometimes goes to the right like at Anfield to make crosses or passes to win the game. This is Bernardo."

Bernardo has scored once and provided four assists in 26 Premier League appearances for Man City this season, in addition to one goal in six Champions League fixtures.

The Portuguese has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City are still fighting on four fronts heading into the final months of this season, with Guardiola's side bidding for success in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.