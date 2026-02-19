Man City lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 14:56

Manchester City could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

Croatian pair Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) both remain sidelined with injuries, while Erling Haaland (knock), Jeremy Doku (calf), Savinho (thigh) and Max Alleyne (knock) will all be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Haaland should be fit to lead the line after missing City’s 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Salford last weekend and could be supported in attack by either Antoine Semenyo or Omar Marmoush, the latter of whom has scored five goals across his previous two home encounters with Newcastle, including a PL hat-trick in February 2025.

Neither Doku nor Savinho would be expected to start if they make a full recovery this weekend, so manager Pep Guardiola could choose between Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to start in advanced central roles – Reijnders produced a superb display against Newcastle in City’s 3-1 second-leg win in the EFL Cup semi-finals earlier this month.

Rodri and Nico O’Reilly are the most likely duo to continue in deep-lying midfield roles, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Nunes are both expected to continue as full-backs.

John Stones and Alleyne both started at centre-back against Salford - the latter was withdraw in the first half with a knock - but Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi will presumably be recalled to the heart of the defence on Saturday, while Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to replace James Trafford in goal.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland

