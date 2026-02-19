Preview: Manchester City vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 14:57

Seeking to capitalise on Arsenal’s midweek slip-up at Wolves, Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

The Magpies will be out for revenge after suffering a 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Citizens in the EFL Cup semi-finals earlier this month.

Match preview

The 2025-26 season is the first in which two English clubs - Arsenal and Man City - will still be competing for a historic quadruple in March. While Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola will play down such talk, both EFL Cup finalists kept that dream alive with progress in the FA Cup last weekend.

Man City were made to work for their 2-0 fourth-round win at home to League Two outfit Salford City, and that victory has set up a fifth-round tie with Newcastle at St James’ Park next month, meaning the two teams will face each other five times in total across all tournaments this season.

The Citizens have put together a four-game winning run across three different competitions, which began with a 3-1 second-leg win over Newcastle in the EFL Cup semi-finals, before claiming two important Premier League triumphs over Liverpool (3-1) and Fulham (3-0), beating the latter just three days before their win over Salford.

Guardiola’s side currently sit second in the Premier League table and five points behind Arsenal following the Gunners' 2-2 draw at Wolves in midweek. However, the Citizens now have a game in hand and can reduce the gap at the summit to just two points with a win over Newcastle, before Arteta's men prepare for the North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

Man City have recently shown signs of improvement in defence, as they have only conceded eight goals in their last 12 Premier League games (keeping six clean sheets in the process) since shipping four goals in a 5-4 win at Fulham on December 2 - the fewest conceded by any team in the division in that period.

The Citizens will welcome Saturday’s return to the Etihad where they have won their last six PL home matches against Newcastle without conceding, and are unbeaten in their last 21 top-flight home meetings with the Magpies, winning each of the last 16. In English top-flight history, only Everton have enjoyed a longer winning home run against an opponent (22 versus Fulham between 1961 and 2018).

© Imago / Revierfoto

Since suffering a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Brentford in the Premier League a fortnight ago, Newcastle have won three consecutive away games in three different competitions - as many away wins as in their previous 14 games (D6 L8) - and have scored 11 goals in the process.

A 2-1 top-flight win at Tottenham was followed by a 3-1 comeback victory over 10-man Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, before Eddie Howe’s side put Qarabag FK to the sword 6-1 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff, courtesy of four first-half goals from Anthony Gordon.

Before preparing for next week’s second leg at St James’ Park, Newcastle must first turn their attention to Man City and will attempt to complete their first league double over the Citizens since 1983-84 in the second tier, following their 2-1 home victory in November – the Magpies have not done the double over City in the top flight since 1955-56.

However, each of Newcastle’s last nine PL away victories have been against sides starting the day in the bottom half of the table. They are winless in 10 on the road against top-half clubs (D3 L7) since beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in November 2024, while they are without a win in 37 away matches at teams in the top two (D5 L32) since a 3-1 triumph at Arsenal back in December 2001.

Newcastle’s record at the Etihad also leaves a lot to be desired, as they have failed to win any of their previous 20 league visits to Man City’s home stadium (D2 L18), the most a team has played at a venue without ever picking up three points in Premier League history.

Manchester City Premier League form:

D

L

W

D

W

W

Manchester City form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

Newcastle United Premier League form:

W

D

L

L

L

W

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man City duo Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) both remain sidelined with injuries, while it remains to be seen whether either Jeremy Doku (calf) or Savinho (thigh) will be fit to return after lengthy spells out.

Erling Haaland missed the FA Cup win over Salford with minor “niggles”, but he should be fit to lead the line, while centre-back Max Alleyne (knock) will be assessed after he was forced off in the first half of that match.

Omar Marmoush has scored five goals in his two home games against Newcastle, netting a hat-trick in this exact fixture (4-0 win for City) last season and a brace in this month’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg win. The Egyptian could support Haaland up front, but Antoine Semenyo is also a strong contender to start.

Phil Foden, who has been involved in 99 Premier League goals (68 goals, 31 assists) and could become the sixth Man City player to reach 100 goal involvements, will compete with Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders for a start in an advanced central role.

As for Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) are all sidelined with injuries, while Lewis Miley (thigh), Sven Botman (back) and Yoane Wissa (knock) will be assessed ahead of kickoff after missing the win over Qarabag.

After missing six games with a groin problem, Joelinton made a welcome return for the Magpies as a substitute in midweek and the Brazilian could replace Joe Willock in the first XI to partner Sandro Tonali in centre-midfield.

Anthony Gordon starred as a central striker against Qarabag and he may continue in the same role this weekend, with Nick Woltemade operating in a deeper central position, while Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga are all set to compete for a start on the flanks.

Barnes scored both goals in Newcastle’s aforementioned 2-1 victory over Man City in the reverse fixture and he will be looking to become the first Magpies player since Alan Shearer in 2004-05 to score home and away against the Citizens in the same top-flight campaign.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon

We say: Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United

Newcastle have conceded the opening goal inside the first 20 minutes in eight of their last nine visits to the Man City before going on to lose each time, so they can ill-afford another slow start if they wish to end their long winless run at the Etihad.

The Magpies’ recent upturn in form will give them confidence, but Man City were given their own boost thanks to Arsenal’s midweek collapse and know that the title race is now in their own hands. With that in mind, we expect a laser-focused Citizens side to outscore their opponents and claim three valuable points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.