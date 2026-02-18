Premier League title race: Arsenal set unwanted record after collapse at Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Feb 2026 22:58 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 23:31

Wolverhampton Wanderers produced a spirited fightback at Molineux on Wednesday to deny Premier League leaders Arsenal victory in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The Gunners appeared to be cruising towards another three points after establishing a comfortable 2-0 lead through Bukayo Saka's early strike and a second-half goal from Piero Hincapie.

However, Rob Edwards's side, who started the day at the foot of the Premier League table, refused to capitulate.

Hugo Bueno provided the hosts with a lifeline just after the hour mark, followed by a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser after Tom Edozie's effort hit the post, sparking wild celebrations in the West Midlands.

Wolves set new Premier League benchmark with comeback

According to Opta, Wolves' resilience has earned them a unique slice of Premier League history.

They have become the first team ever to start the day at the bottom of the table and avoid defeat against the side starting the day at the top, despite trailing by two or more goals during the match.

The result prevents Mikel Arteta's side from extending their lead at the summit to seven points, while the hard-earned point offers fans of Wolves some cheer in a season of undeniable disappointment.

Manchester City could now close Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to two points if they beat Newcastle United on Saturday, about 24 hours before the Gunners travel to Tottenham Hotspur for Sunday's North London derby.

Arsenal produce unrecognisable second half in Wolves draw

While Wolves celebrated on Wednesday, Arsenal letting a two-goal advantage slip was a record that Gooners will want to forget.

The collapse was even more astonishing given that Wolves barely managed any first-half attempts at David Raya's goal, firing only two shots in the opening 45 minutes.

That marked the 14th time this season that Arsenal have prevented an opponent from testing their goalkeeper in the first half of a league match.

However, Arteta's men could not hold on to their lead, increasing the pressure on the faltering leaders, who have won just one of their last seven top-flight matches after Wednesday's point.