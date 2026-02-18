Bukayo Saka: Arsenal forward drops strong contract hint after scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Feb 2026 21:54 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 22:03

Bukayo Saka appeared to suggest he is ready to extend his time at Arsenal after scoring the opening goal for Mikel Arteta's team against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Saka, a graduate of the North London club's Hale End academy, has been with the club since he was seven and made his first-team debut in November 2018.

Having become a key player under Arteta in recent years, Saka's future caused some concern among fans, who feared that their star winger might leave the club as his contract approached expiry.

Rumours circulated before Arsenal's match at Wolves that the England international had agreed to a new deal to stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2031, and his celebration at Molineux seemed to suggest this was true.

Has Saka confirmed new deal after latest Arsenal goal?

© Iconsport / PA Images

After putting Arteta's men ahead in the fourth minute, Saka mimed signing a new contract during his celebration, pointing to a fresh deal in North London.

The reported deal is believed to be worth over £300,000 a week, making the forward Arsenal's highest earner, potentially overtaking Kai Havertz, who earns around £280,000 weekly.

Saka's goal was also his first for the club since December's strike in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Brentford, ending a 15-match drought without scoring.

Bukayo Saka has scored his first Arsenal goal in all competitions since December (vs Brentford). He'd gone 15 games without scoring in between. pic.twitter.com/OIn8gNcjh0 — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) February 18, 2026

Arteta utilised the attacker in the No. 10 role for the second consecutive match, having employed the same tactic in the victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, with Noni Madueke deployed as the right winger.

However, Saka's night ended on a sour note as he was replaced with less than 20 minutes remaining with an apparent injury.

Could another Saka injury derail Arsenal's Premier League title prospects?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Although Saka's recent issue appeared precautionary, a layoff for their star attacker is poorly timed, especially just after ending his drought.

While Madueke has begun to demonstrate his quality following a mixed first half of the season, the club's primary right winger remains a crucial part of Arteta's squad.

If the injury that forced him off on Wednesday turns out to be serious, it would prolong another inconsistent season, which has already seen the 24-year-old miss several games at the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, followed by a recent hip injury that kept him out for three matches.

Saka's goal at Wolves was his fifth in the Premier League this season, and his decline this season indicates his least prolific season since the 2020-21 campaign, when he scored five goals and assisted three.