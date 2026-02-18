Aston Villa vs. Leeds United: How to watch the Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Sebastian Sternik | 18 Feb 2026 23:28 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 23:32

Aston Villa have an opportunity to go within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal when they welcome a stubborn Leeds United side to Villa Park this Saturday afternoon.

Title ambitions may seem unrealistic for the Villans, though a top four finish is certainly on the cards and Unai Emery's men can strengthen their position with a win.

Leeds, on the other hand, have a knack for causing trouble and Daniel Farke's men will be looking to do just that as they eye their first win over Villa in almost six years.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch this tasty Premier League fixture.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Leeds United kickoff?

Aston Villa and Leeds United will get their encounter underway at 3pm on Saturday, February 21 for fans based in the United Kingdom.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Leeds United being played?

Villa Park will play host to Saturday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Emery's men have lost two of their last three home games in the league, though Leeds have not tasted victory at Villa Park since 2020.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the United Kingdom will not be able to watch this game on television due to the 3pm blackout.

Online streaming

Online streaming of the match will also not be available in the UK due to the blackout.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on both clubs' official YouTube accounts, as well as the Premier League's official YouTube channel.

For highlights and analysis, make sure to catch Match of the Day at 10:25PM on BBC One on Saturday.

Who will win Aston Villa vs Leeds United?

With just two wins from their last six Premier League games, pressure is growing on Aston Villa to turn their form around and keep pace with their rivals.

Emery's men are well in the fight for a top four finish, though they cannot afford too many bumps in the road if they are to bag a Champions League spot.

Picking up three points against Leeds United is expected to be far easier said than done, especially with Farke's men enjoying a solid run of form.

Leeds have only lost two competitive games since November, and they held Chelsea to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their last Premier League outing.

Last weekend, the Whites travelled to Birmingham and earned a hard-fought victory in the FA Cup. Farke's men will now be hoping for yet another successful trip to England's second biggest city.