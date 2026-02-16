Aston Villa transfer news: How can Donyell Malen 'trigger' permanent Roma deal?

By Darren Plant | 16 Feb 2026 15:36

Roma are reportedly on course to activate the permanent signing of Aston Villa attacker Donyell Malen.

Despite making a positive impact at Villa during the first half of 2025-26, the West Midlands outfit took the opportunity to part ways with the Netherlands international during the January transfer window.

An agreement was found where Roma signed Malen on loan for the remainder of the season, with the view of a potential permanent deal.

Since his arrival at Stadio Olimpico, the 27-year-old has arguably been the star performer in Serie A.

However, despite five goals being scored in as many games, there remains uncertainty over whether a permanent deal will be activated.

© Imago / Sportimage

Two things must happen to activate Malen transfer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villa are reliant on two things occurring in order to receive an already-agreed €25m (£21.73m).

Villa need Roma to achieve qualification for either the Champions League or Europa League for 2026-27.

Roma currently sit in fourth position in the Serie A table, three points adrift of third place and six points ahead of sixth spot.

Meanwhile, Villa also need Malen to make an appearance in at least 50% of Roma's fixtures during his stay.

Romano does not specify whether that is purely Serie A fixtures or it also includes games played in the Europa League.

If it is solely games in Italy's top flight, Malen would need to feature in just four of the remaining 13 contests.

5 - Donyell Malen is the first player to score 5+ goals in his first five Serie A games for Roma since Gabriel Batistuta in 2000 (6). Shape. pic.twitter.com/Vi6GCqmId1 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 16, 2026

Malen loving life in Rome

In sharp contrast to rotating with Ollie Watkins at Villa, Malen has been treated as the main striker at Stadio Olimpico.

As well as scoring in the 2-0 victory at Torino, doubles have been netted against each of Cagliari and Napoli.

Malen is the only player to net for Roma across the last three Serie A fixtures.

He is already second top-goalscorer in the league for Roma, only trailing versatile attacker Matias Soule by one strike.