Newcastle United lineup vs. Qarabag FK: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Eddie Howe faces Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes decisions

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Feb 2026 14:29 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 14:30

Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes are likely to rest heavily on the shoulders of Anthony Gordon, who trails only Kylian Mbappe (13 goals), Harry Kane (eight) and Erling Haaland (seven) in the competition’s scoring charts, and will look to add to his six strikes against Qarabag FK on Wednesday.

Although Harvey Barnes has also been prolific in Europe this term, with five goals and one assist, the winger may have to settle for a place on the bench, as Anthony Elanga and Joe Willock are tipped to start in the supporting roles.

Sandro Tonali anchors the midfield engine room alongside Jacob Ramsey, with the Italian maestro retaining his place just days after scoring a match-winning brace in the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

That midfield pairing has been necessitated by injuries to Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Tino Livramento, Fabian Schär and Emil Krafth are also missing from the defensive ranks.

Consequently, Dan Burn will partner Malick Thiaw at the heart of the defence in front of goalkeeper Nick Pope, leaving Lewis Hall and Kieran Trippier to operate in the full-back positions.

With the rearguard depleted, the Magpies will look for incisiveness at the other end of the pitch, where Nick Woltemade is expected to lead the line.

Gordon is set to operate on the flank to supply the German forward, ensuring Howe’s men have enough firepower to trouble Qarabag despite their lengthy absentee list.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali; Elanga, Willock, Gordon; Woltemade