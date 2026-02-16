Newcastle transfer news: Sandro Tonali’s “perfect” response to ‘Eddie Howe fallout’ claims amid exit rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Feb 2026 09:40 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 09:55

Sandro Tonali has pledged his loyalty to Newcastle United and manager Eddie Howe after responding to rumours over his future at St James’ Park.

Speculation over the 25-year-old’s future has been rife since he was surprisingly linked with an exit on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Premier League leaders Arsenal had allegedly been offered the chance to sign Tonali, but the player’s agent Giuseppe Riso shut down those rumours and has insisted that Newcastle did not receive any contact from the Gunners on deadline day.

Riso has since hinted at the possibility of his client leaving Newcastle in the summer if the Magpies failed to qualify for the Champions League, which has intensified talk over the Italian’s future.

As well as Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Tonali, who is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2028.

© Imago / Sportimage

Tonali’s relationship with Howe is “not broken” amid Newcastle exit rumours

There had been claims that Tonali had fallen out with Newcastle boss Howe, who recently played down suggestions that the “happy” midfielder could become unsettled amid reported transfer interest.

However, after scoring twice in Newcastle’s 3-1 comeback victory over 10-man Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, Tonali emphatically put those rumours to bed and has made his feelings clear on his relationship with Howe.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Tonali said: "The first one, this celebration was, I think, seven months without scoring; if you don't score for seven months, after the first goal, you celebrate for 10 or 11 goals - like Bruno (Guimaraes)!

"But after the second goal, I came to Eddie (Howe) because in the past few weeks, people spoke about our relationship, but I work every day with the gaffer, the gaffer works every day with me, and our relationship is perfect. It's not broken and I think this is perfect for the team.

"We try to do the best for this team, every game, because we play a lot of games - every three days, we play, and we have to be concentrated every time in the training ground to do the best for our team."

© Imago

Tonali talks up ‘importance’ of personal upturn in form for Newcastle

Tonali has admitted that he experienced a slow start to the campaign, but he is hopeful that his performance in the win at Villa can kick-start his own return to form at a crucial period in Newcastle’s season.

"It's important for the team, because it's the second win in a row away, and for me it's important because it's the first two goals in my season," the Italian added. "I've started a little bit late, but every time when you score, your game and your day is different!

"I've tried to score for the last two months a little bit more - but the first most important thing always is the team.”

He continued: "I'm happy especially for Nick (Woltemade). He played as a midfielder and he played very well and he scored the last goal. And I'm happy for every player, for every member of staff, for all the fans.

"Today was an amazing game; we played very well. This game is so important because we have one dream: to come back to Wembley."

Tonali will have an important role to play in Newcastle’s midfield now that Bruno Guimaraes is sidelined for up to two months with a hamstring injury.