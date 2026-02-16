Barcelona transfer news: Dutch defender emerges as summer target as Catalan giants look to solve 'squad issue'

By Matt Law | 16 Feb 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 09:36

Barcelona are reportedly tracking Ajax defender Tristan Gooijer, with the Dutchman on the Catalan outfit's radar ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Gooijer has been with Ajax since 2016, progressing through the various youth sides at the club before making his first-team debut in 2023.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at PEC Zwolle, and he has been in strong form for the Dutch team during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring three times in 17 appearances.

The defender had initially only been due to spend the 2024-25 campaign with PEC Zwolle, but he suffered a long-term knee injury on his first appearance for the club and missed the entire season.

© Iconsport

Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'eyeing' summer move for Gooijer

Gooijer returned to PEC Zwolle on a new loan last August, and it is understood that the Dutchman will be heading back to Ajax at the end of the season.

However, a high-profile summer move could be on the cards, with reports in Spain claiming that Barcelona are interested in bringing him to Camp Nou.

Gooijer is a right-back - a position that remains problematic for Barcelona, with Joao Cancelo struggling to impress since a loan switch from Al-Hilal in January.

Jules Kounde remains Barcelona's first-choice at right-back, but there have also been concerns over the Frenchman's form this season, while Hansi Flick's side have largely been unconvincing at the back, especially in the Champions League.

Gooijer's 'tactical maturity and ability to adapt to different defensive systems' has allegedly made him a very interesting option for Barcelona this summer.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

How much would Ajax defender Gooijer cost?

Ajax have Gooijer on a contract until the summer of 2029, so the Dutch outfit are in a strong position when it comes to his immediate future.

However, it is understood that Ajax are willing to listen to 'appealing' offers this summer, and interest from Barcelona would be difficult to hold off.

A transfer fee in the region of €20m (£17.4m) feels fair considering Gooijer's development this season, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented defender.