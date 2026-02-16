Celtic vs. Stuttgart How to watch Europa League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Feb 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 08:07

Celtic and Stuttgart will be looking to strengthen their hopes of securing a place in the Europa League last 16 when they lock horns in the first leg of their knockout round playoff this week.

While Die Roten secured 11th place in the 36-team League Phase standings, the Hoops had to settle for a 21st-placed finish after picking up four points fewer than their German counterparts.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Celtic vs. Stuttgart kickoff?

Celtic vs. Stuttgart will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Thursday night.

Stuttgart will play away against Celtic for the first time since losing 3-1 in the first leg of a UEFA Cup quarter-final in February 2003, before losing 5-4 on aggregate.

Where is Celtic vs. Stuttgart being played?

This Europa League match will take place at Celtic’s home stadium Celtic Park, which holds a capacity of 60,832 spectators.

Celtic have won each of their last five home games in all competitions, but they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Roma in their most recent Europa League home match in mid-December.

How to watch Celtic vs. Stuttgart in the UK

TV channels

Celtic vs. Stuttgart will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 is available on channel 408 for BT/EE TV customers, 410 for Sky subscribers and 527 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Celtic and Stuttgart.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Celtic vs. Stuttgart will be available on TNT Sports and discovery+ from 22:30. They can also be viewed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts

What is at stake for Celtic and Stuttgart?

Celtic enter this contest after winning three, drawing two and losing three of their eight League Phase matches in the Europa League, with a 4-2 home win over FC Utrecht at the end of January securing their place in the knockout round playoffs.

The Hoops, who have not reached the last 16 of any European competition since the 2012-13 Champions League, are in high spirits after they came from two goals down to win 3-2 away against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday to boost their hopes of retaining the title.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart won five and lost three of their eight League Phase fixtures, but they missed out on automatic last-16 qualification by one point despite beating Young Boys 3-2 in their final match at the end of last month.

Die Roten are also bidding to reach the last 16 of European competition for the first time since 2012-13 and will head into Thursday’s contest after beating Koln 3-1 on home soil to climb up to fourth in the Bundesliga table.