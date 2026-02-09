Preview: Celtic vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Feb 2026 13:22

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership standings come head-to-head on Wednesday night as Celtic host Livingston.

The hosts are third in the table with 48 points from 24 games, while the visitors are bottom of the standings with just 11 points from 25 fixtures.

Match preview

Celtic have endured an inconsistent 2025-26 campaign, featuring three different managers, a string of disappointing results and unrest off the pitch.

Brendan Rodgers left the club in late October due to a breakdown in relations with the board, as well as a series of lacklustre results leaving the Bhoys eight points behind league leaders Hearts.

Martin O'Neill took charge on an interim basis and immediately oversaw a drastic upturn in form, winning seven of his eight games at the helm and leaving the role with the Bhoys back level on points with first place Hearts.

Wilfried Nancy was eventually appointed as Rodgers' permanent successor, but a disastrous time in charge saw the manager win just two and lose six of his eight games at the helm, leading to his swift dismissal.

O'Neill has subsequently returned to the role until the end of the campaign, and the legendary manager has once again guided Celtic to an immediate improvement, winning six and drawing two of his eight games back at the club.

Celtic, as a result, now trail Hearts by six points, while the Bhoys also have a game in hand over the two teams directly above them, leaving them eager to maintain their current momentum and draw closer to top spot.

Given their recent run of results, as well as being the best-performing team at home in the Scottish Premiership this term, the Bhoys will be full of confidence going into Wednesday's fixture.

© Imago

Celtic will welcome Livingston to Celtic Park on Wednesday, with the visitors placed rock bottom of the standings.

Livingston, who were promoted from the Scottish Championship last term, have failed to adapt to life in the top flight, winning one, drawing eight and losing 16 of their 25 league fixtures.

The Lions' sole league triumph came back in August on matchday two of the term, beating Falkirk 3-1, meaning Livingston have now gone 25 games without a win across all competitions.

The lengthy streak of miserable results saw David Martindale step down from the managerial role earlier this month, moving into the sporting director role, with Marvin Bartley taking charge.

Bartley has thus far failed to make an impact for the Lions, losing his first game in charge against Falkirk, and the new boss will be hoping he can record his first win in a shock upset against the Bhoys.

Recent history in this fixture certainly suggests Livingston will struggle, however, as Celtic are undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

L L W W D W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W D D W W W

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L D D L L L

Livingston form (all competitions):

D D D L L L

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota are all ruled out of this game for Celtic due to injury issues.

Kieran Tierney was forced off with a head injury in the Scottish FA Cup win against Dundee last time out, meaning Marcelo Saracchi could start at left back on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Kasper Schmeichel, Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti could come back into the starting side, while the rest of the team could remain unchanged from the weekend's win.

Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery and Aidan Denholm are both unavailable for Livingston due to fitness problems.

A similar back five of Joshua Brenet, Daniel Finlayson, Brooklyn Kabongolo, Ryan McGowan and Babacar Fati could start, while changes may be made further forward.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi; Hatate, McGregor; Hyun-Jun, Nygren, Tounekti; Cvancara

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, Kabongolo, McGowan; Brenet, May, Tait, Pittman, Fati; Smith, Muirhead

We say: Celtic 3-0 Livingston

Celtic have been rejuvenated since O'Neill's return, and with Livingston continuing to struggle, we are backing the Bhoys to secure a comfortable win.

