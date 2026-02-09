Jeremy Jacquet suffers double blow as Liverpool learn worrying injury update on £60m signing

By Ben Knapton | 09 Feb 2026 12:59 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 12:59

Liverpool-bound defender Jeremy Jacquet may supposedly require surgery on his recent shoulder injury, in one of two major disruptions that he could suffer ahead of his Anfield move.

The Reds struck a £60m deadline-day deal to sign the French centre-back from Rennes, who will receive £55m upfront and £5m in add-ons but have retained his services for the rest of the season.

Liverpool successfully hijacked Chelsea's proposed move for Jacquet, but on his first Ligue 1 appearance since agreeing to move to Merseyside, he was left in agony after suffering a worrying shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old was seen screaming in pain after sustaining the issue in the weekend's 3-1 loss to title challengers Lens, and he was helped off the pitch with his arm being supported by a member of the medical team.

Rennes head coach Habib Beye admitted at full time that Jacquet's injury "definitely" looked serious, as fears of a potential dislocation or clavicle fracture were raised among Liverpool fans.

Now, a report from L'Equipe - via Get French Football News - claims that Jacquet might need an operation on the problem, which will put the remainder of his 2025-26 season at risk.

While the decision has not yet been taken, the report adds that surgery cannot be ruled out, so there is a chance that Jacquet has already played his final match for Les Rouges et Noir.

If so, the 2005-born prospect could miss a total of 13 games between now and the end of the season, including Friday's crucial encounter with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at Roazhon Park.

Rennes are expected to communicate an update on Jacquet's injury ahead of the visit of the holders, but the Ligue 1 outfit released another bombshell statement on Monday lunchtime.

Jeremy Jacquet suffers double disruption as Rennes sack head coach

Following Saturday's defeat to Lens - and a troubled set of results over the past few weeks - Rennes have taken the decision to relieve head coach Beye of his duties.

Les Rouges et Noir's loss to Lens was their fourth reverse in a row, having also fallen short against Marseille, Monaco and Lorient, while conceding 12 goals and conceding just one across those four matches.

Rennes' recent results have left them sixth in the Ligue 1 table - eight points off the top four - and the club confirmed on social media that Beye and his coaching team had left the club.

"Stade Rennais F.C. has initiated proceedings against its head coach Mr. Habib Beye and his assistants Messrs. Olivier Saragaglia, Sebastien Bichard, and Yann Cavezza," Rennes said on X.

Ex-Lens and Nice head coach Franck Haise is expected to take over as Rennes' new manager, but whether Jacquet makes an appearance for the 54-year-old remains to be seen.