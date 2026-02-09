Liverpool transfer news: ‘Asking price set’ for Federico Chiesa amid interest from Serie A trio

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 12:59 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 13:01

Liverpool have reportedly set their asking price for attacker Federico Chiesa amid interest from clubs in Serie A.

The Italy international was signed by the Reds for just £12m from Juventus in the summer of 2024, but he has been unable to reach the heights expected at Anfield.

Chiesa struggled with injuries and was a peripheral figure in Arne Slot’s Liverpool side that won the Premier League title last season, featuring just six times in the top flight.

The 28-year-old is admired by many Liverpool fans, but he has started only one of his 17 Premier League matches so far this term, while he has been limited to only four substitute outings in the Champions League.

Chiesa’s game time did not improve when Mohamed Salah went away on Africa Cup of Nations duty between December and January, while injuries picked up by Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike - the former of whom is still sidelined - have still not prompted Slot to turn to the attacker.

Liverpool’s No.14 is under contract at Anfield until June 2028, but a lack of regular first-team football has led to speculation over his future on Merseyside, with a summer exit mooted.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Liverpool ‘open’ to selling Chiesa with asking price revealed

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool’s hierarchy are now ‘open to letting him go’, as they have doubts about his ability to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.

Chiesa’s former club Juventus are said to be testing the waters as they weight up a summer swoop for the attacker, who has also been added to Napoli and Roma’s transfer shortlists.

Juve are believed to be the current frontrunners for Chiesa, who was once described by head coach and his former national team boss Luciano Spalletti as Italy’s football equivalent of tennis star Jannik Sinner.

At this stage, no official bids have been made by any club for Chiesa, but talks are expected to accelerate once the summer window re-opens in mid-June.

It is understood that Liverpool will ask for a fee between €25m (£21.8m) and €30m (£26.1m) for Chiesa, who may be open to taking a minor wage cut in order to secure a move back to Italy.

Chiesa will continue to work hard to force his way into Slot’s side for the remainder of this season, with Liverpool facing a tough battle to qualify for the Champions League after last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City leaves them in seventh place in the table and four points behind fourth spot.