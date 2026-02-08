Sunderland vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 08 Feb 2026 23:58

Desperate to keep up with their rivals in the top-four race, struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Regis Le Bris's Black Cats were downed 3-0 by top-of-the-table Arsenal on Saturday, while Arne Slot's Reds were beaten 2-1 by title-chasing Manchester City on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Liverpool.

What time does Sunderland vs. Liverpool kick off?

This game will kick off at 8:15pm on Wednesday, February 11 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Sunderland vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will make the trip to the Stadium of Light - for the first time since January 2017 - with Sunderland currently unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers can stream this contest live through Discovery+ if they have the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also accessible via Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key moments from the game will be posted by the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel the same night.

What is at stake in Sunderland vs. Liverpool?

Sunderland may not be in the European places as they were earlier in the campaign, but it is still impressive that they remain in the top half during their first season back in the top flight.

Additionally, the Black Cats are ninth with 36 points to their name so far, and another victory in midweek could put Le Bris's side level with sixth-placed Liverpool.

As for the Reds, they have failed in their attempt to retain the title, and their attention will solely be on qualifying for the Champions League over their final 13 games.

However, Slot's men have only won one of their last seven Premier League matches, drawing four and losing two after their disappointing defeat against Man City at Anfield.

Given that Manchester United have improved under Michael Carrick and Chelsea have made progress under Liam Rosenior, the Merseysiders will see this match as a must-win, and unless they can return to winning ways, they could find themselves falling away from the top four.