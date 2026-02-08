Spurs transfer news: Guglielmo Vicario replacement identified as Thomas Frank learns £50m 'demand'

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 12:54

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly learned how much it will take to prise a Guglielmo Vicario replacement away from his current club this summer.

The Lilywhites appear to be at increasing risk of losing their current number one, who has apparently been identified by Inter Milan as an ideal successor to Yann Sommer.

Furthermore, Vicario is said to be open to a return to his homeland amid Tottenham's plight, which continued in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Spurs' 10th top-flight loss of the season left them just six points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League table, although they did earn a direct ticket to the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, Thomas Frank's troops are not viewed as one of the favourites to win the competition, and they are facing the prospect of a campaign without European football in 2026-27.

Tottenham told to pay £50m for Guglielmo Vicario replacement?

Vicario could therefore be tempted to compete for titles at San Siro, and Tottenham are thought to have identified Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs as an ideal replacement for the Italian.

However, if they are to prise the Dutchman away from the Stadium of Light, Football Insider claims that the Black Cats would expect bids of at least £50m for their number one this summer.

Sunderland added to their goalkeeping department in January with the capture of Melker Ellborg from Malmo, and the report adds that his arrival was due to the club anticipating offers for Roefs this summer.

The 23-year-old has excelled for Regis Le Bris's men during their unexpectedly strong start to life back in the Premier League, registering a respectable eight clean sheets in 25 top-flight appearances.

Roefs has kept the joint second-most clean sheets of any non-Big Six goalkeeper this season, level with Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson and just one behind Jordan Pickford's nine for Everton.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are also believed to be keeping close tabs on the Dutchman, who only joined Sunderland from NEC last summer and is under contract for another four-and-a-half years.

Where would Robin Roefs rank among most expensive goalkeepers of all time?

If Tottenham were to bow to Sunderland's demands and agree a £50m deal for Roefs, the Dutchman would become the third-most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the sport.

Arsenal number two Kepa Arrizabalaga still holds the record with his £72m switch to Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, while Alisson Becker's £62.9m move from Roma to Liverpool is second on the list.

However, Roefs would overtake Gianluigi Buffon into third place; the Italian legend joined Juventus from Parma for £45.9m in 2001, at the time becoming the most expensive goalkeeper on the planet.