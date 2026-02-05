Chelsea transfer news: Blues set for Liverpool, Manchester City 'battle' for 'excellent' Premier League star in summer

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Feb 2026 00:32

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs is subject of interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues were knocked out of the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday, when they lost 1-0 against Arsenal in the second leg, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

That was boss Liam Rosenior's second defeat, though he has still managed to win six of his eight games in charge.

The head coach will hope to be given the freedom to reshape his squad in the summer, and he could focus on making defensive additions.

Football Insider report that the Blues are seriously interested in Sunderland shot-stopper Roefs, with the Black Cats having signed Melker Ellborg in anticipation of a sale in the summer.

© Iconsport

Robin Roefs assessed: How has he performed for Sunderland?

The Black Cats have enjoyed a remarkable season, with the club currently in eighth place with 36 points in the Premier League, and they are just three points from sixth-placed Liverpool.

Roefs has been part of a Sunderland defence that has kept eight clean sheets in 24 league games, and their record of 26 goals conceded is the joint third best in the top flight.

The 23-year-old boasts the second highest save percentage in the top flight (74.5%), with only Emiliano Martinez's figure greater than his (75.3%).

Roefs has also made 3.2 saves per 90, which ranks fourth amongst Premier League goalkeepers, and there is little doubt about his quality between the posts.

© Imago

Why Chelsea should be favourites for Robin Roefs

It would be surprising if either Liverpool or Manchester City opted to sign Roefs considering they both have experienced number ones in Alisson Becker and Gianluigi Donnarumma respectively.

Even though Alisson is 33, they welcomed Giorgi Mamardashvili to the squad in the summer, with the 25-year-old eyed as a successor to the Brazilian number one.

Robert Sanchez has frequently faced criticism at Chelsea, and he has failed to consistently impress, so perhaps he is more easily upgraded upon than either Alisson or Donnarumma.