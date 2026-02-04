Preview: Lens vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 04 Feb 2026 22:21

For a second time in successive weeks, Lens can temporarily reclaim first place in Ligue 1 with a victory on Saturday over Rennes at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Last week, Les Sang et Or remained a point behind Paris Saint-Germain thanks to a 1-0 win over Le Havre, while the Brittany club were thumped 4-0 by Monaco, dropping them down to sixth in the table.

Match preview

It did not take Lens long to shake off a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Marseille on matchday 19, which dropped them down to second in the table.

On matchday 20, they looked like they were back to their usual hard-working, strong defensive selves, earning a fourth clean sheet in their previous five competitive fixtures this year.

They have a chance on Saturday to reach double digits for consecutive triumphs at home in this competition without a goal conceded in those last five such outings.

Their winning run at home across all competitions currently sits at 10, with Pierre Sage’s team conceding a goal or fewer in each of those instances.

Another triumph this weekend would mark the first time they will have won their opening three league encounters to begin a calendar year since returning to the top-flight in 2020-21.

Lens have points in 11 straight Ligue 1 meetings versus Stade Rennais, winning this exact fixture last season by a 1-0 margin.

One of the most consistent sides in the league for weeks have hit another wall, losing their last three matches played across all competitions.

Before that slide, Habib Beye’s men had earned at least a point in eight of their previous nine top-flight affairs, but are now just a point above Strasbourg for the final spot in Europe next season.

This weekend, Rennes could lose three straight domestic encounters for the first time since January of last year, when they went pointless in their first four Ligue 1 affairs of 2025.

Away from home, they have lost two of their last three league games, and on Tuesday, they exited the Coupe de France with a 3-0 defeat at Marseille.

Six times over this domestic campaign, the club from Northwestern France have conceded two or more goals in an away contest, including a combined nine in their last three matches in this competition as the visitors.

Les Rennais have not won a competitive game against Lens since 2014 (1-0), but have earned a point in four of those previous five meetings.

Team News

Over at Lens, Regis Gurtner and Samson Baidoo are doubtful for this weekend due to hamstring issues, Jonathan Gradit has a lower leg problem, while Johanner Chavez is unlikely to play because of a thigh injury.

Ruben Aguilar netted his first in the league this season on matchday 20, which was all Les Sang et Or would need as Robin Risser made just one stop for his seventh clean sheet of the campaign.

The only injury concern for Stade Rennais on Saturday is centered around captain Valentin Rongier, who is currently dealing with a sore calf.

Jeremy Jacquet left the club on Monday with the Rennes academy product signing with Liverpool for a reported fee of £55 million plus an estimated £5 million in add-ons.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Antonio, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Frankowski, Ait Boudlal, Brassier, Al-Taamari; Camara, Kamara, Blas, Merlin; Embolo, Lepaul

We say: Lens 2-0 Rennes

Rennes have struggled to contain mid-table sides in the league this season, and against a stringy defensive unit who seem to make the most of their chances, we expect the visitors to go pointless once again.

