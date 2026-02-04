Preview: Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Feb 2026 19:48

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Albert Riera will hope to win his first game as boss, when his side face hosts Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Ninth-placed Union lost 3-1 against Hoffenheim on January 31 and have 24 points, whereas the Eagles are eighth with 27 points following their 3-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Match preview

The hosts should not necessarily feel disheartened by their defeat at the hands of Hoffenheim considering their opponents are the form team of the Bundesliga, though they are now winless in their last five fixtures.

Union were beaten twice in that period, and they have conceded as many times in their past two matches (six) as they did in their prior six games.

Boss Steffen Baumgart's side have scored the fewest goals in the top 10 of the division, and they rank 12th in the league for big chances created (46).

Die Eisernen emerged as 4-3 victors when they faced Frankfurt in September 2025, a clash in which they led 2-0 and 4-1 before conceding twice in the closing 10 minutes.

Union have won one, lost one and drawn one of their three most recent contests at home, but they failed to win in their prior four at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, suffering two defeats.

Frankfurt were trailing 2-1 against Leverkusen when they were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute, and they have now netted just two goals in their last three matches in all competitions.

Former boss Dino Toppmoller was dismissed on January 18, with the club having won just seven of their first 18 Bundesliga games.

Riera steps into the dugout with his team 11 points worse off than at the same stage in 2024-25, while their return of 45 goals conceded after 20 matchweeks is also significantly worse (27).

The Eagles are winless in their eight most recent outings, losing on five occasions - including in each of their last four - though they did net at least two goals in four of those matches.

Frankfurt have been defeated in five of their past seven away trips while failing to achieve victory, but they managed to score seven goals in their last three on the road.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

W

D

D

D

L

L

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

D

D

L

D

L

L

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

L

L

Team News

Union will be without key defenders on Friday, with wing-back Josip Juranovic (knock) and centre-back Diogo Leite (thigh) ruled out.

Expect to see a back three of Danilho Doekhi, Leopold Querfeld and Stanley N'Soki, and the trio are set to be flanked by Janik Haberer and Derrick Kohn.

Frankfurt's lineup is somewhat harder to predict given the recent appointment of Riera, though it can be safely assumed that Hugo Larsson will be stationed in midfield.

Strikers Michy Batshuayi and Jonathan Burkardt are still sidelined due to respective foot and calf injuries, while creator Can Uzun is dealing with a thigh problem.

Perhaps Arnaud Kalimuendo will lead the line ahead of a supporting cast featuring Ritsu Doan and Ansgar Knauff.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Nsoki; Haberer, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Burke, Ansah; Ilic

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Gotze, Larsson, Chaibi; Doan, Knauff; Kalimuendo

We say: Union Berlin 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt's performances at the top of the pitch have been strong, but their defensive frailties have been routinely exposed.

Union have not been particularly productive this season, so while the visitors may concede, it would not be surprising if Riera claimed three points.

