Harry Maguire future: Will Man United centre-back sign new contract at Old Trafford?

Manchester United reportedly "blocked approaches from Italian clubs in January" for Harry Maguire, with the experienced centre-back not short of interest.

Maguire, 32, has only made 13 appearances for the Red Devils this season due to fitness problems, but he has been exceptional since returning from his latest lay-off.

The England international conceded a penalty against Fulham last time out but has been instrumental to the Red Devils recording three straight wins in the Premier League.

Maguire's existing deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and there has not yet been a final decision on a potential new contract.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United had approaches from Italian clubs in January, but the Red Devils rejected them.

“At Manchester United, there is still no final decision on Harry Maguire. The club are happy with his performances and have held initial talks with his agents, but no agreement has been reached on salary or contract terms," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“Maguire is out of contract in the summer, and while United blocked approaches from Italian clubs in January, his future remains open."

The experienced defender has scored once and provided one assist in 11 Premier League appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Maguire is believed to be determined to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen whether Man United look to move the team in a new direction.

Lisandro Martinez and Maguire have been Man United's first-choice centre-backs since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, but Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are viewed as the future, while Matthijs de Ligt is on the sidelines through injury.

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 12 matches in all competitions due to a back problem, and he was again absent through injury on Wednesday.

Maguire made the move to the Red Devils from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 259 occasions in all competitions.