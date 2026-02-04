Liverpool transfer news: Darwin Nunez blow on horizon as Uruguay international 'offered' quick European return

By Darren Plant | 04 Feb 2026 17:44

Liverpool will be monitoring any developments with the future of Darwin Nunez over the coming days.

During the summer transfer window, the Premier League champions agreed a deal that could eventually rise to £56.6m with Al-Hilal.

Nunez has since gone on to contribute seven goals and five assists from 22 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club.

However, his situation at Al-Hilal may now change with Karim Benzema having been signed from Al-Ittihad, much to the annoyance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is now a possibility that the Uruguay international's minutes will decrease ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

European club express Nunez interest

According to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Fenerbahce have made an effort to tempt Nunez back to Europe.

The Super Lig giants, who have recently signed N'Golo Kante from Saudi Arabian football, have allegedly proposed a loan agreement with the option to buy.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing, but they are likely to be of interest to Liverpool chiefs.

When Liverpool agreed to sell Nunez to Al-Hilal, there was the potential to generate in excess of £10m in add-ons.

While the specifics of the add-ons are unclear, Liverpool would clearly miss out financially if Nunez departs Al-Hilal with just 22 appearances to his name.

Fenerbahce have until February 6 to successfully get a deal for Nunez over the line.

Why would Nunez transfer be so significant?

Liverpool's net spend during the 2025 summer transfer window was somewhere in the region of £228m.

The Merseyside club have just agreed to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in the summer for a fee of £60m.

Meanwhile, Liverpool seem unlikely to recoup the £35m that they were expecting from Harvey Elliott's stint with Aston Villa.

Although any fees that could have been due from Al-Hilal would have been small in comparison to the aforementioned figures, Liverpool are in a position where they need to get their accounts in order at a time when Champions League qualification for 2026-27 is far from a foregone conclusion.