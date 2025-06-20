It took them a bit longer than some, but Liverpool finally forked out a gargantuan £100m on a single player in June 2025, as Florian Wirtz joined the Arne Slot revolution in a record-breaking switch from Bayer Leverkusen.
The Germany international was reportedly being pursued by Bayern Munich as well as the Premier League champions, but he had a yearning to experience a different division and different culture and informed the Bundesliga champions as such.
Liverpool tried and failed twice to get Leverkusen to sell, but the Merseyside giants eventually succeeded with an offer totalling a potential £116m, made up of a fixed fee of £100m with another £16m in performance-related add-ons.
If Wirtz proves to be a hit and those bonuses are met, he could eclipse all before him to become the most expensive Premier League signing of all time, but the proficient playmaker has already written a new page of history in the Anfield annals.
To mark Wirtz's record-breaking arrival on Merseyside, Sports Mole takes a look at the most expensive signings in Liverpool's illustrious history.
10. Diogo Jota - £38m
From: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Date: September 19, 2020
Age at the time: 23
Honours at Liverpool
- Premier League (1): 2024-25
- FA Cup (1): 2021-22
- EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24
9. Fabinho - £38.3m
From: Monaco
Date: July 1, 2018
Age at the time: 24
Liverpool appearances: 219
Liverpool goals: 11
Honours at Liverpool
- Champions League (1): 2018-19
- Premier League (1): 2019-20
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019
- FA Cup (1): 2021-22
- EFL Cup (1): 2021-22
- Community Shield (1): 2022
8. Christian Benteke - £39.6m
From: Aston Villa
Date: July 22, 2015
Age at the time: 24
Liverpool appearances: 42
Liverpool goals: 10
Honours at Liverpool
None
7. Luis Diaz - £42.5m
From: Porto
Date: January 30, 2022
Age at the time: 25
Honours at Liverpool
- Premier League (1): 2024-25
- FA Cup (1): 2021-22
- EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24
- Community Shield (1): 2022
6. Naby Keita - £51m
From: RB Leipzig
Date: July 1, 2018
Age at the time: 23
Liverpool appearances: 129
Liverpool goals: 11
Honours at Liverpool
- Champions League (1): 2018-19
- Premier League (1): 2019-20
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019
- FA Cup (1): 2021-22
- EFL Cup (1): 2021-22
- Community Shield (1): 2022
- Club World Cup (1): 2020
5. Alisson Becker - £53.2m
From: Roma
Date: July 19, 2018
Age at the time: 25
Honours at Liverpool
- Champions League (1): 2018-19
- Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019
- FA Cup (1): 2021-22
- EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24
- Club World Cup (1): 2020
4. Dominik Szoboszlai - £59.5m
From: RB Leipzig
Date: July 2, 2023
Age at the time: 22
Honours at Liverpool
- Premier League (1): 2024-25
- EFL Cup (1): 2023-24
3. Virgil van Dijk - £72m
From: Southampton
Date: January 1, 2018
Age at the time: 26
Honours at Liverpool
- Champions League (1): 2018-19
- Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019
- FA Cup (1): 2021-22
- EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24
- Club World Cup (1): 2020
- Community Shield (1): 2022
2. Darwin Nunez - £72.3m
From: Benfica
Date: July 1, 2022
Age at the time: 23
Honours at Liverpool
- Premier League (1): 2024-25
- EFL Cup (1): 2023-24
- Community Shield (1): 2022
1. Florian Wirtz - £100m
From: Bayer Leverkusen
Date: June 20, 2025
Age at the time: 22
Honours at Liverpool:
None