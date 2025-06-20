Sports Mole looks at the most expensive signings in Liverpool's glittering history.

It took them a bit longer than some, but Liverpool finally forked out a gargantuan £100m on a single player in June 2025, as Florian Wirtz joined the Arne Slot revolution in a record-breaking switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany international was reportedly being pursued by Bayern Munich as well as the Premier League champions, but he had a yearning to experience a different division and different culture and informed the Bundesliga champions as such.

Liverpool tried and failed twice to get Leverkusen to sell, but the Merseyside giants eventually succeeded with an offer totalling a potential £116m, made up of a fixed fee of £100m with another £16m in performance-related add-ons.

If Wirtz proves to be a hit and those bonuses are met, he could eclipse all before him to become the most expensive Premier League signing of all time, but the proficient playmaker has already written a new page of history in the Anfield annals.

To mark Wirtz's record-breaking arrival on Merseyside, Sports Mole takes a look at the most expensive signings in Liverpool's illustrious history.

© Reuters

From: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Date: September 19, 2020

Age at the time: 23

Honours at Liverpool



Premier League (1): 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



© Reuters

From: Monaco

Date: July 1, 2018

Age at the time: 24

Liverpool appearances: 219

Liverpool goals: 11

Honours at Liverpool



Champions League (1): 2018-19



Premier League (1): 2019-20



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (1): 2021-22



Community Shield (1): 2022



© Reuters

From: Aston Villa

Date: July 22, 2015

Age at the time: 24

Liverpool appearances: 42

Liverpool goals: 10

Honours at Liverpool

None

© Reuters

From: Porto

Date: January 30, 2022

Age at the time: 25

Honours at Liverpool



Premier League (1): 2024-25



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



© Reuters

From: RB Leipzig

Date: July 1, 2018

Age at the time: 23

Liverpool appearances: 129

Liverpool goals: 11

Honours at Liverpool



Champions League (1): 2018-19



Premier League (1): 2019-20



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (1): 2021-22



Community Shield (1): 2022



Club World Cup (1): 2020



© Reuters

From: Roma

Date: July 19, 2018

Age at the time: 25

Honours at Liverpool



Champions League (1): 2018-19



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Club World Cup (1): 2020



© Reuters

From: RB Leipzig

Date: July 2, 2023

Age at the time: 22

Honours at Liverpool



Premier League (1): 2024-25



EFL Cup (1): 2023-24



© Reuters

From: Southampton

Date: January 1, 2018

Age at the time: 26

Honours at Liverpool



Champions League (1): 2018-19



Premier League (2): 2019-20, 2024-25



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2019



FA Cup (1): 2021-22



EFL Cup (2): 2021-22, 2023-24



Club World Cup (1): 2020



Community Shield (1): 2022



© Reuters

From: Benfica

Date: July 1, 2022

Age at the time: 23

Honours at Liverpool



Premier League (1): 2024-25



EFL Cup (1): 2023-24



Community Shield (1): 2022



1. Florian Wirtz - £100m

From: Bayer Leverkusen

Date: June 20, 2025

Age at the time: 22

Honours at Liverpool:

None