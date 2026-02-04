Luka Vuskovic future: Euro giants 'urged' to sign Tottenham defender after impressive Hamburg display

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Feb 2026 17:29

Ivan Rakitic has urged Bayern Munich to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic next summer.

Spurs reached an agreement to sign Vuskovic from Hajduk Split for £12m in September 2023, but he joined in the summer of 2025 in a deal that runs until 2030.

The 18-year-old centre-back moved to Hamburg on loan, joined his brother Mario, and has been making great progress this season.

Vuskovic scored in the 2-2 draw for Hamburg against Bayern last weekend, and produced an assured performance at the back against the quality opposition attackers.

The young centre-back has scored four goals in 17 starts in the Bundesliga, and top clubs are taking note of his rapid progress this season.

Bayern Munich eye move for Luka Vuskovic?

© Imago

It has recently been reported that the German champions have been keeping an eye on Vuskovic, as they clearly appreciate his talents.

Dayot Upamecano is reportedly set to sign a new contract at Bayern, but the German club could still look to add a new defender next summer if they manage to offload Kim Min-jae.

Adding a young talent with the potential to improve should be their top priority, and Vuskovic fits the bill nicely.

Speaking to Sky Germany after the game, Rakitic suggested that Vuskovic is ready to step up his game and move to a bigger club, and Max Eberl must sign him in the summer.

"All of European football is talking about him right now," said Rakitic.

"Bayern Munich needs to step up their game. I believe this lad has to go to Bayern Munich. It’s incredibly exciting to see such a young guy making such a splash in the football world."

Big decision for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Spurs could be looking to bring in quality centre-backs in the next transfer window, and they should be excited to see how Vuskovic has progressed this season.

The youngster can be a natural replacement for Radu Dragusin, who is continuously being linked with a move away from the club, and give him the right platform to shine.

Vuskovic is showing frightening potential in the top flight of German football, and Spurs are reportedly already looking to discuss a new contract with him.

The Croatian could be a good signing for Bayern, but it will be a real shame if Tottenham sell him without giving him a proper opportunity to shine.