Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Cristian Romero 'decision' reached as 'interest' from La Liga ramps up ahead of summer

Cristian Romero has decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, the latest report has claimed.
The mood around the Spurs fanbase was improved on Sunday, when the club drew 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League.
Tottenham fought back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point, and the result was made even more impressive given centre-back Romero came off at half time due to illness.
The Argentine thanked fans after the game, but the 27-year-old appeared to take a swipe at Tottenham's lack of depth in a social media post.
Transfer journalist Gaston Edu has now claimed that Romero is attracting interest from teams in La Liga, and he is set to leave London in the summer.
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid fits assessed
Barcelona deploy a high line under boss Hansi Flick, and Romero could be suited to such a system given he is at his best when on the front foot.
His injury issues could be problematic considering Barca's style of play is intense, but his experience as a World Cup winner could prove vital in the latter stages of the Champions League.
Atletico Madrid have lacked elite centre-backs for a number of years, which perhaps explains why they have failed to seriously challenge for the title in the last four seasons.
Real Madrid will need leadership in their backline to aid the development of 20 year old Dean Huijsen, but with uncertainty regarding the club's managerial situation following Xabi Alonso's dismissal, Romero may be reluctant to agree to move to the Bernabeu.
Troubling future for Tottenham Hotspur?
Micky van de Ven has been consistently linked with a move away, and losing both starting centre-backs would put the club in a difficult position in the summer.
Even if Van de Ven was to remain at Spurs, he has frequently suffered injuries, and he has not proven reliable from a fitness perspective.
If Tottenham can convince Romero to stay for at least another season, perhaps they would be better able to plan for a future with new starters in central defence without risking a crisis in the backline.