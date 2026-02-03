Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Cristian Romero 'decision' reached as 'interest' from La Liga ramps up ahead of summer

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Feb 2026 23:52

Cristian Romero has decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, the latest report has claimed.

The mood around the Spurs fanbase was improved on Sunday, when the club drew 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Tottenham fought back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point, and the result was made even more impressive given centre-back Romero came off at half time due to illness.

The Argentine thanked fans after the game, but the 27-year-old appeared to take a swipe at Tottenham's lack of depth in a social media post.

Transfer journalist Gaston Edu has now claimed that Romero is attracting interest from teams in La Liga, and he is set to leave London in the summer.