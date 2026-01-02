Premier League January transfers: Confirmed deals and net spend for 2026 winter window

The 2025-26 Premier League campaign is now into its second half, and the turn of the year brings with it the mid-season opportunity to strengthen in the January transfer window.
Often cited as a difficult window to get 'right', plenty of clubs have been linked with new arrivals nonetheless as they look to either build on strong seasons so far, or correct a disappointing campaign to date.
While it is unlikely to get close to an unprecedented summer of spending, there is still likely to be action over the course of the month before the deadline shuts on February 2.
Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of the confirmed Premier League deals and net spend for the 2026 January transfer window.
How much have Premier League clubs spent in January 2026?
Total Premier League spend January 2026: £8.7m
Total Premier League income January 2026: £0m
Total Premier League net spend January 2026: -£8.7m
ARSENAL
Arsenal confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Arsenal confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Arsenal net spend: January 2026
Arsenal total spend January 2026: £0m
Arsenal total income January 2026: £0m
Arsenal net spend January 2026: £0m
ASTON VILLA
Aston Villa confirmed transfers in: January 2026
Alysson (FW | £8.7m from Gremio)
Aston Villa confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Aston Villa net spend: January 2026
Aston Villa total spend January 2026: £8.7m
Aston Villa total income January 2026: £0m
BOURNEMOUTH
Bournemouth confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Bournemouth confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Bournemouth net spend: January 2026
Bournemouth total spend January 2026: £0m
Bournemouth total income January 2026: £0m
Bournemouth net spend January 2026: £0m
BRENTFORD
Brentford confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Brentford confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Brentford net spend: January 2026
Brentford total spend January 2026: £0m
Brentford total income January 2026: £0m
Brentford net spend January 2026: £0m
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
Brighton confirmed transfers in: January 2026
Andrew Moran (loan return from LAFC)
Brighton confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Brighton net spend: January 2026
Brighton total spend January 2026: £0m
Brighton total income January 2026: £0m
Brighton net spend January 2026: £0m
BURNLEY
Burnley confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Burnley confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Burnley net spend: January 2026
Burnley total spend January 2026: £0m
Burnley total income January 2026: £0m
Burnley net spend January 2026: £0m
CHELSEA
Chelsea confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Chelsea confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Chelsea net spend: January 2026
Chelsea total spend January 2026: £0m
Chelsea total income January 2026: £0m
Chelsea net spend January 2026: £0m
CRYSTAL PALACE
Crystal Palace confirmed transfers in: January 2026
Hindolo Mustapha (loan return from Nurnberg)
Crystal Palace confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Crystal Palace net spend: January 2026
Crystal Palace total spend January 2026: £0m
Crystal Palace total income January 2026: £0m
Crystal Palace net spend January 2026: £0m
EVERTON
Everton confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Everton confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Everton net spend: January 2026
Everton total spend January 2026: £0m
Everton total income January 2026: £0m
Everton net spend January 2026: £0m
FULHAM
Fulham confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Fulham confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Fulham net spend: January 2026
Fulham total spend January 2026: £0m
Fulham total income January 2026: £0m
Fulham net spend January 2026: £0m
LEEDS
Leeds confirmed transfers in: January 2026
Charlie Crew (DM | loan return from Doncaster Rovers)
Leeds confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Leeds net spend: January 2026
Leeds total spend January 2026: £0m
Leeds total income January 2026: £0m
Leeds net spend January 2026: £0m
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Liverpool confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Liverpool net spend: January 2026
Liverpool total spend January 2026: £0m
Liverpool total income January 2026: £0m
Liverpool net spend January 2026: £0m
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirmed transfers in: January 2026
Claudio Echeverri (AM | Loan return from Bayer Leverkusen)
Man City confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Man City net spend: January 2026
Man City total spend January 2026: £0m
Man City total income January 2026: £0m
Man City net spend January 2026: £0m
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man Utd confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Man Utd confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Man Utd net spend: January 2026
Man Utd total spend January 2026: £0m
Man Utd total income January 2026: £0m
Man Utd net spend January 2026: £0m
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Newcastle confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Newcastle confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Newcastle net spend: January 2026
Newcastle total spend January 2026: £0m
Newcastle total income January 2026: £0m
Newcastle net spend January 2026: £0m
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers in: January 2026
Cuiabano (LB | End of loan from Botafogo)
Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Nottingham Forest net spend: January 2026
Nottingham Forest total spend January 2026: £0m
Nottingham Forest total income January 2026: £0m
Nottingham Forest net spend January 2026: £0m
SUNDERLAND
Sunderland confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Sunderland confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Sunderland net spend: January 2026
Sunderland total spend January 2026: £0m
Sunderland total income January 2026: £0m
Sunderland net spend January 2026: £0m
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Tottenham confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Tottenham confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Tottenham net spend: January 2026
Tottenham total spend January 2026: £0m
Tottenham total income January 2026: £0m
Tottenham net spend January 2026: £0m
WEST HAM UNITED
West Ham confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
West Ham confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
West Ham net spend: January 2026
West Ham total spend January 2026: £0m
West Ham total income January 2026: £0m
West Ham net spend January 2026: £0m
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed transfers in: January 2026
No deals yet!
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed transfers out: January 2026
No deals yet!
Wolverhampton Wanderers net spend: January 2026
Wolverhampton Wanderers total spend January 2026: £0m
Wolverhampton Wanderers total income January 2026: £0m
Wolverhampton Wanderers net spend January 2026: £0m
When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?
The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.
This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.