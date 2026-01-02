Premier League January transfers: Confirmed deals and net spend for 2026 winter window

By Barney Corkhill | 02 Jan 2026 10:53 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 11:16

The 2025-26 Premier League campaign is now into its second half, and the turn of the year brings with it the mid-season opportunity to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Often cited as a difficult window to get 'right', plenty of clubs have been linked with new arrivals nonetheless as they look to either build on strong seasons so far, or correct a disappointing campaign to date.

While it is unlikely to get close to an unprecedented summer of spending, there is still likely to be action over the course of the month before the deadline shuts on February 2.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of the confirmed Premier League deals and net spend for the 2026 January transfer window.

How much have Premier League clubs spent in January 2026?

Total Premier League spend January 2026: £8.7m

Total Premier League income January 2026: £0m

Total Premier League net spend January 2026: -£8.7m

Arsenal confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Arsenal confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Arsenal net spend: January 2026

Arsenal total spend January 2026: £0m

Arsenal total income January 2026: £0m

Arsenal net spend January 2026: £0m

Aston Villa confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Alysson (FW | £8.7m from Gremio)

Aston Villa confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Aston Villa net spend: January 2026

Aston Villa total spend January 2026: £8.7m

Aston Villa total income January 2026: £0m

Bournemouth confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Bournemouth confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Bournemouth net spend: January 2026

Bournemouth total spend January 2026: £0m

Bournemouth total income January 2026: £0m

Bournemouth net spend January 2026: £0m

Brentford confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Brentford confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Brentford net spend: January 2026

Brentford total spend January 2026: £0m

Brentford total income January 2026: £0m

Brentford net spend January 2026: £0m

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Brighton confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Andrew Moran (loan return from LAFC)

Brighton confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Brighton net spend: January 2026

Brighton total spend January 2026: £0m

Brighton total income January 2026: £0m

Brighton net spend January 2026: £0m

Burnley confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Burnley confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Burnley net spend: January 2026

Burnley total spend January 2026: £0m

Burnley total income January 2026: £0m

Burnley net spend January 2026: £0m

Chelsea confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Chelsea confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Chelsea net spend: January 2026

Chelsea total spend January 2026: £0m

Chelsea total income January 2026: £0m

Chelsea net spend January 2026: £0m

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Hindolo Mustapha (loan return from Nurnberg)

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Crystal Palace net spend: January 2026

Crystal Palace total spend January 2026: £0m

Crystal Palace total income January 2026: £0m

Crystal Palace net spend January 2026: £0m

Everton confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Everton confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Everton net spend: January 2026

Everton total spend January 2026: £0m

Everton total income January 2026: £0m

Everton net spend January 2026: £0m

Fulham confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Fulham confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Fulham net spend: January 2026

Fulham total spend January 2026: £0m

Fulham total income January 2026: £0m

Fulham net spend January 2026: £0m

LEEDS

Leeds confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Charlie Crew (DM | loan return from Doncaster Rovers)

Leeds confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Leeds net spend: January 2026

Leeds total spend January 2026: £0m

Leeds total income January 2026: £0m

Leeds net spend January 2026: £0m

Liverpool confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Liverpool confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Liverpool net spend: January 2026

Liverpool total spend January 2026: £0m

Liverpool total income January 2026: £0m

Liverpool net spend January 2026: £0m

Man City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Claudio Echeverri (AM | Loan return from Bayer Leverkusen)

Man City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Man City net spend: January 2026

Man City total spend January 2026: £0m

Man City total income January 2026: £0m

Man City net spend January 2026: £0m

Man Utd confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Man Utd confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Man Utd net spend: January 2026

Man Utd total spend January 2026: £0m

Man Utd total income January 2026: £0m

Man Utd net spend January 2026: £0m

Newcastle confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Newcastle confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Newcastle net spend: January 2026

Newcastle total spend January 2026: £0m

Newcastle total income January 2026: £0m

Newcastle net spend January 2026: £0m

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Cuiabano (LB | End of loan from Botafogo)

Nottingham Forest confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Nottingham Forest net spend: January 2026

Nottingham Forest total spend January 2026: £0m

Nottingham Forest total income January 2026: £0m

Nottingham Forest net spend January 2026: £0m

Sunderland confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sunderland confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sunderland net spend: January 2026

Sunderland total spend January 2026: £0m

Sunderland total income January 2026: £0m

Sunderland net spend January 2026: £0m

Tottenham confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Tottenham confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Tottenham net spend: January 2026

Tottenham total spend January 2026: £0m

Tottenham total income January 2026: £0m

Tottenham net spend January 2026: £0m

West Ham confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

West Ham confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

West Ham net spend: January 2026

West Ham total spend January 2026: £0m

West Ham total income January 2026: £0m

West Ham net spend January 2026: £0m

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Wolverhampton Wanderers net spend: January 2026

Wolverhampton Wanderers total spend January 2026: £0m

Wolverhampton Wanderers total income January 2026: £0m

Wolverhampton Wanderers net spend January 2026: £0m

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.