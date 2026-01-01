Sunderland January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Regis Le Bris' side in 2026 winter window

By Darren Plant | 01 Jan 2026 07:20

Sunderland made as many as 14 first-team additions during the summer transfer window and it has led to the Black Cats emerging as surprise contenders for Champions League qualification.

While Regis Le Bris is unlikely to overly-tinker with a squad that has kept Sunderland in the top half of the Premier League table, the North-East outfit will be assessing their opportunities in the market.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Sunderland's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Sunderland confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sunderland confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sunderland net spend: January 2026

Sunderland total spend January 2026: £0m

Sunderland total income January 2026: £0m

Sunderland net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Sunderland transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Ruben Vargas (Sevilla)

James McAtee (Nottingham Forest)

Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

Out

Anthony Patterson (Leicester City/Southampton/Queens Park Rangers)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.