Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'looking to sell' promotion star in January window

By Carter White | 28 Dec 2025 17:37

Sunderland have reportedly devised their transfer strategy regarding goalkeeper Anthony Patterson ahead of the January window.

The 25-year-old was once again on the bench for the Black Cats as they drew 1-1 with Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

In fact, Patterson has failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Regis Le Bris's men this term, replaced in net by Robin Roefs.

The Englishman has only managed one appearance in all competitions - a defeat to Huddersfield Town in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Since graduating from Sunderland's academy during 2018, Patterson has featured in 169 games for the club, helping them to two promotions.

Sunderland make Patterson 'decision' ahead of January.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland have made a decision regarding the future of goalkeeper Patterson ahead of the New Year.

The report claims that the Black Cats are looking to offload the shot-stopper on a permanent deal in January.

It is understood that a host of Championship clubs are keen on Patterson, including recently-relegated duo Leicester City and Southampton.

Fighting to mount an unlikely playoff charge this term, it is said that Queens Park Rangers are also admirers of the 'keeper.

However, with the aforementioned clubs wanting Patterson on a loan deal, they will need to compromise to meet the current demands of Sunderland.

Growing pains in the North-East

A League One outfit only a few years ago, Sunderland have grown massively as a product on the pitch in recent times.

There have been the associated growing pains, though, mostly felt by players who have failed to stay in the XI at Premier League level.

Patrick Roberts is now on loan at Birmingham City, Dennis Cirkin is being linked with a switch, and goalkeeper Patterson could be the latest out of the door.