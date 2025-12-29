Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Sunderland battle: Jeremy Doku, Oscar Bobb, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic latest

By Matt Law | 29 Dec 2025 10:35 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 10:37

Manchester City will be aiming to make it nine straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign against Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Pep Guardiola's side will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, and they are currently second in the Premier League table, two points behind the leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Sunderland, who have been excellent this season, sitting up in seventh spot.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Status: Out

Reason for absence: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Summer arrival Ait-Nouri remains unavailable for selection while he represents Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Omar Marmoush

Status: Out

Reason for absence: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Marmoush, who has only scored once for Man City during a disappointing season, is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bobb remains unavailable for selection due to a hamstring issue which he picked up against Brentford earlier this month, and a return date is unclear at this stage.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Sunderland)

Doku has not featured in any of Man City's last four matches due to a leg injury, but the attacker could potentially be back against Sunderland.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Chelsea)

Stones has missed Man City's last six matches due to a leg injury, and the centre-back will again be out against Sunderland, but a return vs. Chelsea is possible.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic remains on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, with the midfielder not expected to be back on the field until the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.