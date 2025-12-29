Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Sunderland battle: Jeremy Doku, Oscar Bobb, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic latest

Manchester City will be aiming to make it nine straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign against Sunderland on New Year's Day.
Pep Guardiola's side will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, and they are currently second in the Premier League table, two points behind the leaders Arsenal.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Sunderland, who have been excellent this season, sitting up in seventh spot.
Rayan Ait-Nouri
Status: Out
Reason for absence: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Summer arrival Ait-Nouri remains unavailable for selection while he represents Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Omar Marmoush
Status: Out
Reason for absence: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Marmoush, who has only scored once for Man City during a disappointing season, is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Oscar Bobb
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Bobb remains unavailable for selection due to a hamstring issue which he picked up against Brentford earlier this month, and a return date is unclear at this stage.
Jeremy Doku
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Sunderland)
Doku has not featured in any of Man City's last four matches due to a leg injury, but the attacker could potentially be back against Sunderland.
John Stones
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Chelsea)
Stones has missed Man City's last six matches due to a leg injury, and the centre-back will again be out against Sunderland, but a return vs. Chelsea is possible.
Mateo Kovacic
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle/Heel
Possible return date: Unknown
Kovacic remains on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, with the midfielder not expected to be back on the field until the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign.
MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST
Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.