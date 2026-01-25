Manchester City vs. Galatasaray: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Jan 2026 19:13

Manchester City will battle for a place in the top eight of the Champions League table when they welcome Galatasaray to the Etihad Stadium in the final fixture of the league phase on Wednesday.

The Citizens are 11th in the table with 13 points, only outside the top eight on goal difference, while Gala are 17th with 10 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the league phase encounter.

What time does Manchester City vs. Galatasaray kick off?

The Champions League clash will get underway at 8pm UK time on Wednesday night.

Where is Manchester City vs. Galatasaray being played?

The match will be held at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,097 supporters.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Galatasaray in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Manchester City and Galatasaray will be available to watch on TNT Sports 6 for UK viewers.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to watch the match on the Discovery+ website, or on the Discovery+ app, which is available on phones, tablets and games consoles.

Highlights

You will be able to access highlights on TNT Sport Football's YouTube page following the match. Discovery+ will also have a recap of the game on their platform, while clips of key moments are likely to be posted on TNT Sport Football's X account.

What is at stake for Manchester City vs. Galatasaray?

Manchester City dropped out of the top eight after last week's shock 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt, meaning they are playing to avoid a playoff knockout game in this final fixture of the league phase.

The Citizens are 11th and outside the top eight on goal difference, meaning they will have to either better the result of the teams directly above them or match their result and better their final goal difference.

While Man City are fighting for a top eight place, Gala have little chance of moving into the top eight as they are three points adrift, meaning they will need to secure a win and hope for a miracle if they are to secure a top eight position.