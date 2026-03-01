Arsenal receive late injury boost for Chelsea Premier League clash as 'official' Mikel Arteta decision awaits

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 09:26

Arsenal have apparently been handed a significant late injury boost before Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea, as Kai Havertz has been included in the squad for the London derby.

The Germany international has missed the Gunners' last four matches in all competitions with a muscular problem, which he was on the cusp of returning from before last weekend's North London derby.

Havertz ultimately did not make the cut for that 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, but Mikel Arteta confirmed in Friday's pre-match press conference that the 26-year-old was due to train on Saturday.

However, the Spaniard was customarily coy when asked about Havertz's chances of facing his old club on Sunday, stressing that a decision would have to be taken after the final training session.

Havertz is ostensibly in with a strong chance of facing his erstwhile employers, though, as HandofArsenal claims that he has been included in the squad for the Premier League blockbuster.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Kai Havertz 'included in squad' in late Mikel Arteta injury boost

There is no guarantee that Havertz will be on the official teamsheet, though, as Arsenal will decide on Sunday whether to name the ex-Bayer Leverkusen playmaker in the first XI or among the substitutes.

The Germany international could very well be omitted from the matchday sheet thanks to Arsenal's favourable injury situation at present, as only Mikel Merino - recovering from a foot operation - is guaranteed to miss the Chelsea clash.

Max Dowman is unlikely to be involved after playing for the Under-21s on Friday, though, while Ben White is also touch-and-go after being ruled out of the win over Spurs with a knock.

Bukayo Saka appeared to twist his ankle during the latter stages of the North London derby too, but the winger has been training fine this week, and there are no concerns about his availability.

Arsenal will restore their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Chelsea, against whom Eberechi Eze could equal a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goalscoring feat.

Should Arsenal consider Kai Havertz sale this summer?

? Kai Havertz has been included in the Arsenal squad for tomorrow. A decision will be made tomorrow on his selection for the official match day team sheet. pic.twitter.com/1SnZzUOefU — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) February 28, 2026

Owing to a serious knee injury, careful management and a fresh muscular problem, Havertz has been restricted to a mere seven appearances and 253 minutes in all tournaments this term.

Only three of those games have seen Havertz named in the starting lineup too, but the 26-year-old has nevertheless managed two goals and two assists in that time - an average of one direct contribution every 63.3 minutes.

However, Havertz has been plagued by hamstring and knee issues since the start of last season, and as he will enter the last two years of his contract this summer, some Gunners fans may question whether a sale would be the right course of action.

The long-term future of Gabriel Jesus is shrouded in uncertainty too, and Arsenal cannot afford to let two strikers depart in the same window, especially ones with different skillsets to Viktor Gyokeres.

Havertz's productivity when he has been on the pitch this term should be enough for Arsenal to keep hold of him, but if his fitness issues do not subside in 2026-27, Andrea Berta will have a huge decision to make.