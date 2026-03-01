Everton lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as David Moyes makes huge striker call

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 10:35 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 10:47

Everton manager David Moyes faces the best kind of Beto vs. Thierno Barry debate for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Burnley at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Both strikers found the back of the net in Saturday's enthralling 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, as Beto pounced on a Nick Pope error before Barry's scrappy winner in front of the away end.

However, Beto also spurned a golden chance earlier in the second half, somehow hitting the crossbar when one-on-one with Pope, after he was controversially adjudged to have kept the ball in play.

As Moyes also has the tight turnaround to consider, Barry could be restored to the first XI at the expense of his teammate, but he will not receive support from Jack Grealish.

Indeed, the Manchester City loanee has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following surgery, while Carlos Alcaraz faces three to four weeks on the sidelines with the unspecified issue he sustained in training.

As a result, Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are expected to line up in an unchanged trident, while James Garner and Idrissa Gueye work in tandem behind them.

Jordan Pickford pulled off one of the most spectacular saves the Premier League will ever see from Sandro Tonali's late volley on Saturday, and England's number one should be shielded by an unchanged back four.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

