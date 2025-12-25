Burnley vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Dec 2025 09:50

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 123

Burnley wins: 38

Draws: 30

Everton wins: 55

Burnley and Everton have faced each other 123 times across all competitions, with Everton recording 55 victories to Burnley's 38 and 30 draws between them.​

Their first meeting came on November 17, 1888, when a 2-2 draw unfolded at Turf Moor in the old Division One. Everton would go on to win the next four meetings before Burnley responded with six wins and a draw from seven matches between March 1891 and October 1893.​

In keeping with the earlier instalments of this fixture, clashes in the late-1890s brought plenty of goals, including Everton's 6-0 demolition in 1896, alongside frequent draws and FA Cup ties.

Burnley went on another unbeaten run in this fixture at the start of the 1900s, going 10 matches unbeaten until 1922, after which they managed just three victories from 20 clashes.

After a 16-year wait, the rivalry kicked off post-war in the 1947-48 First Division season, where Burnley claimed a 3-0 home win on November 15 before Everton edged the 1-0 return encounter at Goodison Park on April 3.​

Burnley dominated home encounters in the era that ensued, most notably thrashing Everton 5-1 at Turf Moor on December 3, 1949.

The Clarets' 1960 title push brought back-to-back 3-0 wins over Everton at Christmas and Boxing Day, but the Toffees fought back in later matches.​

Top-flight clashes got rarer in the 1970s as Burnley slipped down the ladder of English football.

However, their 2009 return to the Premier League kicked off with a memorable 1-0 upset at Turf Moor, but Everton quickly responded with a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Everton's standout result came in a 5-1 Boxing Day demolition at Goodison Park in 2018. Burnley hit back with survival-boosting wins, notably 3-2 at home in April 2022, but Everton dominated later encounters amid relegation pressure on the Clarets.​

The 2023-24 season saw Everton complete a clean sweep as they ran out 3-0 winners in the League Cup, before completing a league double over their Lancashire counterparts.​

Everton have won four of the last five Premier League meetings, most recently a 1-0 triumph in April 2024 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's winner.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 06, 2024: Everton 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2011: Burnley 0-2 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2023: Everton 3-0 Burnley (EFL Cup)

Apr 06, 2022: Burnley 3-2 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 13, 2021: Everton 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2021: Everton 1-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2020: Burnley 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2019: Everton 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2019: Burnley 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

May 03, 2019: Everton 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2018: Burnley 1-5 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 03, 2018: Burnley 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2017: Everton 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2017: Everton 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2016: Burnley 2-1 Everton (Premier League)

Apr 18, 2015: Everton 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2014: Burnley 1-3 Everton (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2009: Everton 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 23, 2009: Burnley 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Jan 31, 1976: Everton 2-3 Burnley (League Division One)