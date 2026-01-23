Team News: Burnley vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 15:00

Sitting 14th in the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs claimed an important 2-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, while the Clarets held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (ACL), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Doubtful: Zian Flemming (knock), Joe Worrall (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Broja

SPURS

Out: Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh)

Doubtful: Joao Palhinha (knock), Pape Sarr (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Tel; Solanke