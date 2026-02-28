Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Leeds vs. Man City, Liverpool vs. West Ham

By Ben Knapton | 28 Feb 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include Manchester City's intriguing trip to Leeds United, and champions Liverpool at home to West Ham United.

Unbeaten in the league since early January, Bournemouth welcome an out-of-form Sunderland side sitting four places below them in the Premier League table, aiming to clinch victory in Saturday’s gameweek 28 match.

The visiting Black Cats have fallen to three straight defeats — as many as they lost in the previous 12 — highlighting the uphill challenge facing Regis Le Bris’s team ahead of this weekend’s visit to one of the division’s in-form sides.

We say: Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland

Sunderland have conceded three goals in each of their last three away matches, with those nine accounting for nearly half of the 20 they have let in on their travels.

An in-form Bournemouth side should take advantage of the Black Cats’ ongoing defensive frailties away from Wearside, while the visitors’ goal-shy nature on the road further underlines the Cherries’ status as favourites for a win on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bournemouth vs. Sunderland, including team news and predicted lineups

Two Premier League teams still harbouring aspirations of qualifying for Europe butt heads at St James’ Park on Saturday, as Newcastle United play host to Everton.

The Magpies celebrated their first away league win of the season when they beat the Toffees 4-1 in the reverse fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in November.

We say: Newcastle United 1-1 Everton

Newcastle and Everton have both won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six Premier League meetings. There is little to separate these two sides, so a closely-contested battle could be in store this weekend.

The Magpies will be regarded as slight favourites on home soil, but considering their recent league results at St James’ Park and Everton’s stronger away form, we are backing the Toffees to come away from the North East with a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle vs. Everton, including team news and predicted lineups

Seeking to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, Liverpool welcome relegation-threatened West Ham United to Anfield for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers will be out for revenge against the Reds after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium three months ago.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United

West Ham have looked a much stronger outfit since the turn of the year and Nuno’s side have the credentials to frustrate Liverpool in what could prove to be a tighter contest than many expect.

Liverpool’s Premier League home form has been mixed (W4 D3 L3), but they should still be regarded as favourites given their historical dominance in this fixture. If some of their key attackers can rediscover their form here, you would expect Slot’s men to get the job done.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. West Ham, including team news and predicted lineups

Looking to secure another positive result against a London club, Burnley welcome Brentford to Turf Moor on Saturday, aiming to match their longest unbeaten Premier League run this term by avoiding defeat in gameweek 28.

Scott Parker’s team earned a 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend, following a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, and the relegation-threatened side now hope to inflict back-to-back defeats on the Bees, whose three-match unbeaten run was ended by Brighton & Hove Albion in gameweek 27.

We say: Burnley 0-2 Brentford

Parker’s men have developed a knack for staying in games and could frustrate Brentford if they successfully navigate the opening exchanges.

However, with the Bees chasing a potential European spot and currently boasting the league’s strongest away record over their last five such matches, the Londoners are likely to eke out maximum points at Turf Moor.

> Click here to read our full preview for Burnley vs. Brentford, including team news and predicted lineups

Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City will be seeking to shrink the gap at the summit when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

The two teams reconvene three months on from an entertaining five-goal contest at the Etihad Stadium where the Whites were undone by Phil Foden’s stoppage-time strike despite their second-half fightback.

We say: Leeds United 2-2 Manchester City

Man City, who have won their last two away league meetings with Leeds, travel to South Yorkshire as favourites and their recent form should give them confidence of securing another vital result as they bid to increase the pressure on title rivals Arsenal.

However, we feel that this fixture could be a potential banana skin for the Citizens, as Leeds have shown how much of a handful they can be against the top teams in the division, especially when the crowd is rocking at Elland Road. Goals are to be expected, but City may not prevail on this occasion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Leeds vs. Man City, including team news and predicted lineups