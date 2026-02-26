Preview: Newcastle United vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 18:30 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 20:13

Two Premier League teams still harbouring aspirations of qualifying for Europe butt heads at St James’ Park on Saturday, as Newcastle United play host to Everton.

The Magpies celebrated their first away league win of the season when they beat the Toffees 4-1 in the reverse fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in November.

Match preview

Newcastle are in buoyant mood as they have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and have scored 15 goals in the process – a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City last weekend being the only blot on their copybook over the last fortnight.

Not long after progressing to the FA Cup fifth round - where they will face Man City - the Magpies qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League for the very first time after thumping Qarabag FK 9-3 on aggregate, with a 6-1 first-leg away win followed by Tuesday's 3-2 second-leg success on home soil.

Before preparing for a tricky European tie against either Chelsea or Barcelona, Eddie Howe’s side must shift their focus back to the Premier League, as they endeavour to climb back into the top half of the table and reduce the nine-point gap between themselves in 11th and Liverpool in sixth spot.

In the Premier League, Newcastle have lost four of their last five games and are averaging just 1.33 points per game in the division this season, their lowest ratio in a season under Howe and his lowest as a manager since collecting 34 points in 38 matches with Bournemouth in 2019-20 (0.89) when the Cherries suffered relegation.

Not only are Newcastle seeking to avoid losing three PL home games in a row for the first time since January/February 2021 under Steve Bruce, the Magpies are also looking to complete the league double over Everton for the sixth time in the top flight; only against Tottenham (seven) have they done the double over a single side on more occasions.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Since losing in the FA Cup third round to Sunderland on January 10, Everton have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six Premier League fixtures, most recently losing back-to-back home matches against Bournemouth and Man United.

The Toffees were undone by a second-half strike from Benjamin Sesko as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Red Devils on Monday night, leaving David Moyes’s side sitting ninth in the Premier League table and just one point above Saturday’s opponents Newcastle in 11th place.

Not since January 2025 have Everton lost three Premier League games in a row, while the last time the Toffees suffered three consecutive top-flight defeats under Moyes was back in October 2011 during his first spell in charge of the club.

Everton have favoured playing on the road, as they have accumulated the second-most away points in the Premier League since Moyes’ first away match back in charge in January last year (38). They are also one of only two teams to concede fewer than a goal per away game in that period (18 in 22), along with leaders Arsenal (18 in 23).

The Toffees head into this weekend’s clash with Newcastle after winning this exact fixture at St James’ Park by a 1-0 scoreline last season, and they are looking to claim successive away wins over the Magpies for the first time since 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Newcastle United Premier League form:

D

L

L

L

W

L

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

W

Everton Premier League form:

W

D

D

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport

Newcastle midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a doubt after missing the midweek win over Qarabag on with a minor hamstring injury, while Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento (both hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle), Lewis Miley (thigh) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain sidelined.

Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Joe Willock and even Nick Woltemade are all contenders to start in midfield if Ramsey is not fit to feature. Woltemade could also battle with Yoane Wissa for a start up front, the latter of whom recovered from a minor knock to play as a substitute against Qarabag.

However, Howe may prefer to use former Everton man Anthony Gordon as a centre-forward, even though he has scored just three of his 14 goals this season in the Premier League, while Malick Thiaw - who scored twice against Everton earlier this season - is set to be recalled in defence after serving a Champions League ban in midweek.

As for Everton, Jack Grealish (foot) and Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) are both ruled out through injury, while backup goalkeeper Mark Travers is nursing a wrist/hand issue and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

However, Jake O'Brien is available to return after missing the loss to Man United through suspension. The Irishman is expected to be recalled at right-back, joining James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and either Jarrad Branthwaite or Vitaliy Mykolenko in the back four.

James Garner is therefore set to move back into midfield alongside Idrissa Gueye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has the most goal involvements for Everton in Premier League away matches this season (four - three goals, one assist).

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite; Garner, Gueye; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

We say: Newcastle United 1-1 Everton

Newcastle and Everton have both won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six Premier League meetings. There is little to separate these two sides, so a closely-contested battle could be in store this weekend.

The Magpies will be regarded as slight favourites on home soil, but considering their recent league results at St James’ Park and Everton’s stronger away form, we are backing the Toffees to come away from the North East with a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.