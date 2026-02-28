Man City news: Newcastle in 'vulnerable' position as Citizens 'receive' boost to Tino Livramento transfer hopes

By Ben Sully | 28 Feb 2026 10:44

Newcastle United Tino Livramento is reportedly open to a summer move to a top club amid interest from Manchester City.

Livramento has made 99 competitive appearances since he joined Newcastle from Southampton in the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old has been restricted to just 19 appearances this season due to injury, but that has not stopped him from being linked with a move away from St James' Park.

Man City have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the versatile defender who can play as a right or left full-back.

Man City receive Livramento encouragement

According to The Telegraph, Livramento has now opened the door to a move to a club of Man City's stature.

That is because the former Chelsea man is open to a summer move if an offer comes in from a top club, despite being content with life at Newcastle.

Livramento's current contract situation leaves Newcastle in a 'vulnerable' position in regard to a potential summer exit.

The defender is out of contract in the summer of 2028 and has shown an 'unwillingness' to pen fresh terms.

As a result, Newcastle's hand could be forced if Livramento receives contract interest this summer, knowing that his value will likely decrease if they do not sell at the end of the season.

Livramento's injury record will concern Man City

Matheus Nunes is regarded as Man City's first-choice right-back at Man City, having been converted from a midfielder by manager Pep Guardiola.

However, the Citizens are still looking to strengthen the position ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, although it remains to be seen whether they will make an effort to sign Livramento.

Man City will surely have doubts over the potential move due to the player's worrying injury history.

Livramento suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his time with Southampton and has struggled with ankle, knee and hamstring issues at Newcastle.

Those physical issues could put off Man City and other potential suitors, even though Livramento has the ability to be a top full-back when fit and firing.