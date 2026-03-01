Tottenham Hotspur relegation battle: Igor Tudor equals unwanted Premier League record after Fulham defeat

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Mar 2026 23:27 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 23:31

Tottenham Hotspur's defeat against Fulham on Sunday saw the club equal their longest winless streak in Premier League history.

Spurs fans hoped that they would win the London derby at Craven Cottage and distance themselves from the relegation zone after West Ham United's defeat against Liverpool on Saturday.

However, Igor Tudor's side suffered a 2-1 loss at the stadium, with goals from Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi in the first half proving too much to overcome.

That was the team's 10th league game with victory, a period in which Tottenham were beaten on six occasions.

Spurs had only once failed to win 10 consecutive Premier League games, with that stretch coming between Janaury and March 1994 under Ossie Ardiles.

© Imago / IMAGO / Mark Pain

Will Spurs be relegated from the Premier League?

Tottenham are currently 16th in the Premier League with 29 points, two more than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and four more than 18th-placed West Ham.

Perhaps Tudor's saving grace is the fact that his side will host Forest on March 22, though they could enter that clash behind the visitors given their next two league games come against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Spurs must improve in the coming weeks considering their final four league fixtures come against Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton.

Villa and Chelsea will be battling to secure Champions League football, while Leeds and Everton rarely make life easy for their opponents, so it would not be surprising if Tottenham dropped numerous points in that period.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Tottenham improve once their injured players return?

Spurs were unable to select 10 players due to either injury or suspension against Fulham, with key stars like Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall and Mohammed Kudus all missing.

No team in the Premier League would be able to cope with the absences that Tottenham have been forced to deal with, though they should still not be this close to the relegation zone.

Many of the team's key players are not scheduled to return until April, and if the team are in the bottom three in the closing weeks of the season, then it is hard to see the club fighting their way back to safety.

Nottingham Forest and West Ham both understand what it takes to survive, whereas Spurs have not contested a genuine relegation fight for decades, and their inexperience could cost them.